The Three Rivers FCCLA program showed up big to the 2022 Live Oak County Fair, with several of its members winning blue rosettes (blue ribbons) for their baked good items.
On Wednesday, March 2, the fair judged the baked good categories and Kyndal Kopplin, Skye Marin, Zach Davis, Madi Colston, Rae Macias, Ava Deleon and Oscar Cruces all took home the coveted rosettes.
“Congratulations to these FCCLA fair participants who earned a blue rosette on their baked goods,” Three Rivers ISD said in a social media post.
Following their selections, the students went on to auction off their award-winning baked good items on Saturday, March 5.
