Amid heading out to do their job as firefighters, members of the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department also took some time this past week to honor its own.
On July 13, the TRVFD said it responded to a grass fire located on Highway 99. Members said they were grateful to Wheelers Merchantile in Tilden for providing cold refreshments to firefighters and especially Brandi Cummings for bringing the supplies out to the firefighters.
Earlier on July 11, the department gathered to congratulate two members on their 10 years of service to the department and the community. Chief Henry Pullin presented awards to Justin Ruiz and Janice Garcia.
The department then brought Robert Martinez to the front and presented him a plaque, a gift card and some honorary department caps in recognition of everything he has done without expectation of payment.
According to information from the department, Martinez of A-1 Tire Service “always comes to our rescue when we have needed tire repairs on our fire trucks. He never asks for a dime … believe me we try,” stated Pullin.