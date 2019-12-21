The George West and Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce held their first-ever joint Christmas mixer Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Katzfey Barn.
Approximately 90 business people from both George West and Three Rivers attended.
Supper was a “chili bar” with the following businesses contributing chili: SouthTrust Bank, Offshore Drilling, Heavenly Angels, Rialto Theater, Edward Jones Investments, Three Rivers Chamber, and George West Chamber.
Cornbread was brought by Rose Dove and Rick Sowell.
The Christmas mixer awarded door prizes and thanks go to the George West Chamber, Martinez Appliance and Dwayne and Rena Mcwilliams for donations.
Organizers thanked those guests who brought wrapped gifts for children and the elderly.
The joint mixer was planned by the two chambers: “Hand in hand, together we can”.