Three Rivers, George West students learn about wildlife, safety & livestock

LIVE OAK COUNTY – Fourth grade students from both George West and Three Rivers school districts had a chance to learn about safety, wildlife and agriculture during the annual Live Oak County Farm Bureau Field Day on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
Pauline Word, organizer of the event, said the field day has been sponsored by Farm Bureau for several years and aims to present several opportunities to students in one convenient location.
Students rotated between 10 stations, including:
• Fire Prevention Awareness, led by the George West Volunteer Fire Department
• Beef Cattle, led by Live Oak County Extension Agent Warren Kopplin along with Kyndall and Tate Kopplin
• Electrical Safety, led by Marcos Garcia and Scott Politakis with San Patricio Electric Co-Op
• Horses led by Katie Umphres
• Water led by representatives of the Nueces River Authority
• Cotton led by Clarence and Colin Chopelas
• Field Grains led by Warren Kopplin
• Goats led by Erin Studlar
• Wildlife led by Texas game wardens from McMullen and Live Oak counties
• Wildlife Habitat led by James DeMoin with the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Leroy Wolfe, president of the Live Oak County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors
One of the most lively stations was the wildlife habitat one.
Hula hoops and flags were placed in different locations, with lollipops for children to find.
“It was a fun exercise for the kids and they learned about wildlife needs, including food, water, cover and shelter,” DeMoin said.
“We wanted to give them an idea of the habitat that is necessary to sustain wildlife, and let them have a fun activity doing it.”
During the electricity safety program, Politakis put on safety gloves and explained about the importance of not touching live wires.
He then asked for a volunteer. When the girl stood next to him, he told her to touch the wires. She started to do so, and he said, “No!,” quickly stopping her.
“Never touch live wires — not even if someone else tells you to do it,” Politakis said.
Game wardens R.J. Zerr and Thomas Rinn of McMullen County and Colton Thomas of Live Oak County brought an Operation Game Thief Trailer to show children different types of wildlife — including some that are illegal to hunt in Texas.
In some cases, there were bird talons from a protected species that someone had made into a necklace which was confiscated by law enforcement.
People are not allowed to keep any part of a protected species — even if the animal is found already dead, the wardens explained.
While many people think game wardens only investigate things related to protecting wildlife, their duties actually got far beyond that.
Game wardens operate as state police officers and can work with other law enforcement in a variety of areas — and can even make traffic stops.
“We love presenting this event every year,” Word said. “The kids have a chance to learn a lot, and there are some fun activities for them.”
