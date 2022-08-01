Skye Marin, a recent Three Rivers High School graduate, was named as one of two 2022 winners of the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, a national cooperative initiative. She was sponsored for the honor by the San Patricio Electric Cooperative based on her application and essay.
According to its website, the San Patricio Electric Cooperative generally sponsors two local high school students from its service area to participate in the Youth Tour each year.
Joining Marin, a member of the National Honor Society and other student groups at Three Rivers High School, was Ethan Thetford, a senior at Sinton High School.
Marin and Thetford met up with in excess of 150 of their fellow students from Texas and approximately 1,900 students from across the U.S. in June for the honor of visiting both Austin and Washington.
According to the cooperative’s website, the Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a national initiative with the goal of sending students primarily from rural environments to Washington, D.C.
The program came into being based on a suggestion offered by the late President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Texas native, and supporter of rural electrification. Johnson was also a former teacher and understood that advancing student education would have positive results, especially in rural environments.
In 1957, when Johnson was a member of the U.S. Senator, he proposed during a speech to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) that the students of America should regularly travel to Washington, D.C., to see for themselves what their flag represents.
The competition is open to Texas high school students. To be eligible to apply, a student must be a high school junior or senior; have a GPA of 3.0 or higher; be in good standing at their school; and either a parent or legal guardian must be a SPEC member.
The Youth Tour is a chaperoned, generally 10-day, all-expenses-paid trip. Students gather first in Austin to tour the Texas Capitol and the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.
From here, Texas delegates fly to Washington for a week that includes visiting the capital’s historic sites, some of the country’s best museums and the students meet with their U.S. Congressional representatives.
Other highlights of the trip may include witnessing a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, attending a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and often, a cruise on the Potomac River.
The cooperative holds an annual essay contest to determine which students will be awarded the opportunity.
Cooperative officials said they typically begin accepting essays and applications in November.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•