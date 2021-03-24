Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire off the 1000 block of King David Dr. on Thursday, March 11, around 3:20 a.m.
A single female occupant was inside the home when the fire started, but was able to get out unharmed.
Fire Chief Henry Pullin said by the time they arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and unsalvageable.
“We were able to put some coolant on a barn behind the house to keep the fire from spreading,” he said. “We cooled the house down as much as we could, but it was a total loss.”
George West and Whitsett volunteer fire departments also responded and assisted with operations throughout the morning.
Chief Pullin said about 20 firefighters were on scene and remained on scene until just before 7 a.m. and he does not believe the cause was arson.
The fire will be investigated by TRVFD.
