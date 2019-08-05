Three Rivers' Howton lassos titles at state rodeo finals

GONZALES – Live Oak County’s Rylee Howton competed July 22-27 at the Texas Youth Rodeo Association State Finals. Howton is no stranger in the winner’s circle as she was last year’s champion.
She defended her title by placing fourth in the first round, winning round number two and Reserve Finals Champion. She also was the Year-end Senior Barrel Racing Champion. For her efforts she won checks, buckles and a new saddle.
The Texas Youth Rodeo Association is a family-oriented organization that strives to produce youth rodeos that support and promote the sport of youth rodeo throughout Texas.
The 2019 TYRA State Finals Rodeo was a huge success with over $114,000,000 in prizes plus $20,000 added jackpot money with the total jackpot paid at finals $46,500, totaling $160,500 presented to the top contestants. There also were 16 scholarships awarded during the finals for a total of $15,750 for their continued education.
In the past 10 years, TYRA has given out 136 scholarships totaling $153,000. Contestants qualified for the finals rodeo by accumulating points in each of the 14 sanctioned rodeos plus two benefits held throughout the state. The distinguished top 25 in each event and age group competes at this prestigious event.