While statewide student testing results in the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test show big drops in scores, in large part due to educational disruptions caused by COVID-19 school closures and a temporary move to online learning, the Three Rivers Independent School District is able to celebrate some good news when it comes to the mandated testing.
Although scores will not count against schools because of the pandemic, the tests were still taken this spring to measure students’ academic progress. STAAR tests were not taken in 2020.
The results of TRISD student testing were recently presented to the school board.
“I’m very impressed with the preliminary results,” said Three Rivers Elementary School Principal Tim Richter. “I think you’ll be very impressed with what we’re doing at the elementary.”
Three Rivers Junior/Senior High Principal Danny Osborne also had good news to report, although some areas fared better than others.
“The biggest problem with the COVID slide statewide and regionally has been with writing and math – reading has been holding more steady,” Osborne said.
“At the high school level we just blew the top off when it comes to STAAR testing and I’m really happy with the overall results. Three Rivers outperformed the state and the region with the exception of biology, where we were one point behind. In every other category we were ahead of how the state and region performed.”
Of the elementary students tested, Richter said 77 percent passed reading with 20 percent achieving mastery; 80 percent passed math with 25 percent achieving mastery; and 51 percent passed writing with 3 percent attaining mastery.
Among the highlights were a 92 percent passing rate in the fifth grade science test.
Osborne said the challenge is to overcome the COVID disruptions and see more students attain mastery at the junior and senior high level.
“That’s an area we’re really focusing on,” he said. “We definitely have a lot of room for growth, but when we see we outperformed the state and region in almost every area, it’s not as bad as it could have been.”
At the seventh grade level, 69 percent passed the STAAR in reading, a drop of 2 points from 2019 but 10 points higher than in 2018. Writing slipped to 53 percent passing, down from 71 percent in 2019 but two points higher than in 2018. The biggest slip was in math, with a 44 percent passing rate, down from 85 percent in 2019 but still above the 31 percent passing rate in 2018.
At the eighth grade level, 61 percent passed the science test, a drop of 18 points from the 2019 rates and a drop of three points from 2018. In social studies, 48 percent passed compared to 64 percent in 2019 but up from the 34 percent passing rate of 2018. In math, 50 percent passed compared to 71 percent in 2019 and 52 percent in 2018.
In reading, 72 percent passed, down from the 79 percent rate of 2019 but better than the 64 percent rate of 2018.
For English 1 and English 2, scores were at 74 and 73 percent passing, which was actually better than the pre-COVID 2019 rates of 57 and 71 percent.
For algebra, the passing rate dipped slightly to 83 percent from 85 percent in 2019; biology was 80 percent compared to 91 percent in 2019 and U.S. history was down to 88 percent compared to 94 percent in 2019.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but considering the major challenges and disruptions we faced I believe we’re on the right track,” Osborne said. “I know our staff and students put a lot of time and effort in, and we’re making progress.”
Richter said he also appreciated the efforts of elementary staff and students.
“They worked really hard under some challenging circumstances, including an extended day (7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.) and all the COVID challenges and changes,” he said. “We’re confident in the abilities of our staff and students and appreciate all their efforts as we work to keep that momentum going.”
