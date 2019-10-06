THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Independent School District Board of Trustees declined to enter into an agreement with Ideal Impact Services in which that business had proposed to seek ways to save the district money on utility bills.
Superintendent Les Dragon said he received mixed reviews from schools participating in Ideal Impact’s program.
“Stockdale and Falls City gave positive feedback, Runge did not give a good review and Cuero hadn’t participated in the program long enough (to offer an opinion),” Dragon said.
Cost to participate would be up to $8,000 a month, although Dragon said he was told by representatives of Ideal Impact that the program would basically be free, because utility cost savings would pay for participation.
School board President Karl Arnst said he thought Ideal Impact was asking for too much money for the school to join the program.”
“I think it’s way too much — I don’t like the deal,” Arnst said. “We got mixed feedback and I don’t think we need to do this.
“I think our equipment is new enough that it would be hard to eke out savings, except when the units go on and off.”
School board Secretary David Saenz agreed with Arnst, and made a motion to decline joining the program.
The board voted to forgo doing business with Ideal Impact.
In other action, the board:
• Heard a report from Dragon regarding participation in Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers tips program that would include presentations on campus about how students can report crimes.
• Approved $35,500 for replacement of high powered lights used in the school’s auditorium. The bid is from Texas Scenic.
• Voted to repair a windshield of a visiting teacher damaged at TRISD during maintenance work.
• Accepted the resignation of board member Dianne Dye, who has a family member the district is considering hiring. The resignation is to comply with state nepotism laws, Dragon said. Dye could seek re-election at a later date.
