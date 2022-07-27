Officials with Three Rivers ISD stated recently that the school district is not going to require students purchase and carry only clear backpacks at this time.
Students are welcome to use the clear backpacks if they prefer to do so.
Officials cited parental concerns that the clear backpacks did not have the durability needed by most students. Parents had complained that it was necessary to often replace clear backpacks more than once during the school year. Supply issues were also raised in light of the difficulty finding clear backpacks locally.
In addition, students regularly bring non-clear gym bags to school and officials stated that this essentially defeated the purpose of mandating a clear backpack.
District officials stated that the issue will be continued to be monitored as the school year starts and progresses. Many school systems have required only clear backpacks in light of recent mass shootings at schools, including the May tragedy in Uvalde.
School supply lists are out for the Three Rivers Elementary 2022-2023.For the Junior and Senior High schools, teachers are expected to announce the classroom supplies on the first day of classes.