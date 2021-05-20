Three Rivers Marching Band earns UIL sweepstakes award after evaluation

The Three Rivers Band performed in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Concert and Sight-reading Evaluation in Beeville on April 28 and earned a Sweepstakes Award for their efforts.
A few of the musical expectations of their performance included: Band tone, technique and musicianship.
Each of the three adjudicators awarded the Superior (Division I) Rating to the student’s performance in both concert and sight-reading. Combined with the First Division Rating earned in UIL Marching Contest held in Calallen in November, merited the Sweepstake Award.
Some of the concert adjudicator’s comments included: “Thanks for all your hard work. Enjoyed your performance today.Thanks to your directors for all of their hard work.”
“March: Excellent tone quality and balance. Very consistent on rhythmic accuracy and note accuracy. Congratulations to you and your directors for an outstanding musical performance.!”
Sight-Reading adjudicator’s comments were: “Very consistent on note and rhythmic accuracy plus stability. I appreciate the musical performance with careful attention to dynamic contrasts. I congratulate you and your fine directors. Excellent instructions given by the director while the students were following their parts.”
A truly impressive adjudicator evaluation came from James Snider. His evaluation for was perfect as he stated: “Great job on explanation. Director very energetic and started counting immediately. No messing around, no wasted time. Really like that! Love when students all point. Great start.
“This band is very well taught. Great balance, Great tone and confidence. Very nice job today! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to band, especially with COVID. Really enjoyed your band today. Congrats! Really impressed!
Les Dragon, Three Rivers Independent School District superintendent was pleased with the students’ performance as he conveyed this message to the students in their band hall after the award was presented.
Meagan Stephens, director of bands stated: “The students did very well this year and I am very pleased with their accomplishments. Despite obstacles, the students had to go through this year, their hard work and dedication paid off. We thank the students, parents, administration and community for their continued support.”
