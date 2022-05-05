Three Rivers has two races occurring on election day, to be held on Saturday, May 7, one for Alderperson, Place 2, and another for Place 3.
In an effort to connect the community with the candidates on the ballot, each were asked the same set of questions.
These are the responses from the candidates who responded.
DANNY GREGORY (Alderperson, Place 2)
What is your occupation?
Retired from Federal Bureau of Prisons (after) 28 years of service. Presently, I am a substitute teacher at TRISD and volunteer my time by being the announcer at Three Rivers Football games.
Longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers.
What is your educational background?
1980 graduate of Three Rivers High School and a 1982 Graduate of Bee County College with an Associate in Applied Science in Business Mid-Management.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I would bring a fresh set of eyes to city management. No hidden agendas, open to listening to all our citizens, and not running away from the hard decisions that need to be made as a city councilman.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Having better parks for families and visitors to enjoy. Better maintenance of residential roads, upgrading our city services both water and sewer to keep up with demand. Planning for future water needs and protecting the those from which we draw use from now.
What are your goals if elected?
To work with the council and mayor on making Three Rivers a better place to live.
LEON MARTINEZ (Alderperson, Place 2)
What is your occupation?
I’m retired, worked at Valero from 1977 till 2013 for 36 (plus) years and also served in the U.S. Army for three years from 1974 to 1977.
What is your educational background?
High School graduate Three Rivers. In the Army I was a heavy equipment mechanic.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
In God’s eyes we are all equal but I pride myself in being accessible and available to hear community concerns. I utilize my time by donating back into the community by volunteering at churches, school, and American Legion.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
If elected I will continue my initiative to help and support community growth and always work on road improvements.
What are your goals if elected?
Always on roads improvements and work with the community and the City Council.
REBECCA DIAZ LOPEZ (Alderperson, Place 3)
What is your occupation?
I am a cook for Caleb Staghorn and also have my own catering business!!
What is your educational background?
I am a 1991 graduate of Three Rivers High School and in 2006 I earned my certificate from Bee County College as a Paraprofessional.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I believe my prior experience as a city council member (2019-2021) will benefit me during this election. I am also very involved with our community as a member of the Auxiliary ladies by providing free meals to the public and volunteering my time and food truck, and helping the Catholic Daughters serve and clean up after funeral meals!
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Improvements are always needed in every aspect of our community if elected I will work closely with the mayor and other city council members and apply for grants that will benefit our town.
What are your goals if elected?
If elected a few of my goals will be to bring more family oriented functions to our community and look for programs to help our elders!
Residents of Three Rivers can vote at the Three Rivers City Hall, located at 105 N. Harborth, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
