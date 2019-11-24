THREE RIVERS – Garbage collection bills won’t go up for Three Rivers residents for at least three years thanks to a new contract with Republic Services that the Three Rivers City Council approved on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Robert Bradley, the general manager of Republic Services, said his company worked hard to resolve issues with trash collection in Three Rivers, and he believes those problems are in the past.
“I know last year there were issues, and brush was one of them,” Bradley said. “There was a limit on brush collection and I changed that. We are now picking up all the brush.”
During the Nov. 13 Council meeting, Bradley asked for — and received — a renewal on a five-year contract with the City of Three Rivers that stipulates there will not be a rate increase for residential customers until at least 2023. Commercial increases will be at the discretion of the Council.
Councilman Chris Licona and Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts asked if the rates were to be raised after three years, how much the increase would be.
Bradley said the maximum increase at that time should be about 4 percent.
“This is a very good offer for us,” Licona said.
Roberts also expressed her appreciation to Republic.
“I want to say thank you,” she said. “I feel services in the last year have been really good. I think you really care about the community, and that doesn’t always happen (with businesses) anymore.”
Roberts said when people ask her about potential rate increases in the future, she needs to be able to tell them what to expect.
“I want to make sure we won’t have a 15 percent increase three years down the road,” she said.
Bradley said a 4 percent increase at that time would amount to a little over a dollar on residential bills.
The current contract with Republic was scheduled to end Jan. 31, 2020. The new contact will run through Jan. 31, 2023.
Licona noted that Republic had also added extra dates for trash pickup during particularly busy times.
Bradley said those extra pickup dates were following Thanksgiving, Christmas and the Super Bowl, and they would remain in place.
The Council unanimously approved the contract.
In other action:
• The Council tabled the 2020 employee holiday schedule to further consider it, and will vote on the schedule at the December meeting.
Licona and Mayor Felipe Martinez said they disagreed with Good Friday being a paid employee holiday. Council members said they also wanted to look at other dates.
“With our payroll, do you know what one day costs?” Roberts asked.
City Manager Thomas Salazar said he would get that information for the Council, and noted that the city has 46-47 employees.
“I know we have been generous with our holidays, and that’s a way to say thank you to the employees,” Roberts said.
• Approved dividing the city’s 194 votes for the Live Oak County Appraisal District between three Three Rivers Independent School District Board members, including Karl Arnst, Lee Benham and Dustin Favor.
Salazar noted that George West ISD board member Kathy Likens and Live Oak County Commissioner Willie James are also on the appraisal board.
• Approved the placement of a park bench on the city square by friends and family to honor Lori Howard.
Councilman Leon Martinez, who is Howard’s brother, had requested that family and friends be able to plant a tree on the city square in her honor.
Licona noted that landscaping is scheduled to change at the city square, and suggested that a park bench be placed on site in her honor instead, with the possibility of a tree being planted later.
Leon Martinez agreed, and the Council granted its approval.
• Amended an application to the Texas Department of Public Safety for grant funds. The Council had applied for a grant under the Safe Routes to School program, which pays 100 percent of costs. The transportation department asked for the Council also to apply under the department’s Transportation Alternatives, which pays for 80 percent of costs with a 20 percent contribution required from the city. This would include the placement of crosswalks and signage near schools.
• Authorized the mayor and city administrator to work with LNV Engineering and Santos McBain consulting to develop a preliminary site plan, cost estimates and a draft grant proposal to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Local Parks Non-Urban Recreation and Local Parks Small Community Recreation Programs. This grant is expected to help pay for sidewalks and lighting at Three Rivers parks.
• Heard a report from Salazar about getting bids for sidewalks to connect restrooms to the gazebo at Kopplin Park.
Salazar said the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce plans to donate a sign for the city’s dog park.
Salazar also said that city employee Kevin Curry has passed a portion of the commercial driver’s license test and was expected to complete the second part of the CDL test.
“(Curry) is the only city employee with a CDL and the only one willing to get it,” Salazar said.
Action and discussion regarding the city parks master plan will appear in the Nov. 20 issue of The Progress.
