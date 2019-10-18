Contributed information
WACO – Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics students attended the Heart O’ Texas Fair in Waco on Oct. 7.
There were nine students on the two reserve division champion projects, and each won a $250 scholarship to any Texas State Technical College.
They also won second sweepstakes of the entire ag mechanics show.
“My goal in attending the Heart O’ Texas was to give my students experience in presenting projects,” said Kyle Pate, Tilden FFA adviser.
“It was the first time for over half of my students to compete in an ag mechanics show. I was overjoyed at the outstanding job my students did in presenting, and I look forward to this continued success throughout the year.”
Results and student on each project are as follows:
Road Grader – Reserve Division champions of ag machinery and equipment division and first place in tractor equipment class were Tyler Jones, Dalton Williams, Troy Allen, Graham Blaha and Tristan Alexander.
Chimney fire pit – Reserve Division champions of outdoor convenience division and first place in outdoor cooking class were Cayden Turner, Vicky Tijerina, Blake Jenkins and Garrett Blaha.
MIG welding cart – first place of shop equipment class were Sebastian Johnston, Rodrigo Garcia, James Miller, Colton Despain and Dustin Goodrum.
Small Fire Pit – second place of the outdoor cooking class was Jaden Saenz.