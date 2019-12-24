Tilden FFA captures fifth in state competition

Huntsville – The Tilden FFA Agricultural Issues Team placed fifth in state competition Saturday, Dec. 7, in Huntsville.
A total of 145 teams statewide entered district competitions in early November, and only 24 of those qualified for the state contest.
The Tilden team discussed the pros and cons of commercial production of legal hemp in Texas.
In a separate competition, the Tilden FFA Broadcasting Team tied for 11th place in the State Semi-Finals Friday, Dec. 6, but did not qualify for the finals on Saturday.