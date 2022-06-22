by Barbara Audet
Editor
Bees are vital to the Texas economy but when a swarm chooses to locate a hive in a window of a popular area museum, something must be done.
Kevin Mackey, local history expert and spokesperson for the Grace Armantrout Museum, said that is exactly what happened recently. It is the second time a bee rescue was necessary at the museum, he said.
Just ahead of Father’s Day, June 19, a father-son team of experts, Sam and Luther Carroll, came to the museum to protect the hive and move the bees away from the museum.
Bee removal requires training and specialized equipment. It is not regulated by the state, based on information provided by the Texas Apiary Inspection Service (TAIS), which oversees the apiary industry in the state. TAIS is a state agency administered by AgriLife Research associated with Texas A&M University. But those who conduct bee removal and safe transfer are well-educated and trained in the finer points of moving bees. In recent years, threats to bees by mites, disease and loss of habitat have highlighted how important this tiny creature is to the survival of plant life on the planet.
Mackey said museum officials first noticed an unusual buzzing “about two months ago.” He said the building that housed the colony was not the main building but was the Veterans Depot on the museum’s property. The old siding and frames appear to be popular with local honeybees. This is the second time a bee removal was demanded.
His wife, Sallie, and a board member were out watching the bee removal June 4, and neither were bothered by any of the bees, but Mackey said, he had a particular bee that drove him back inside the museum. Mackey did set up camera equipment to document the removal.
A U.S. Navy veteran, and local preacher in addition to museum staff, Mackey said he knew who to call when the bees became unsustainable. Mackey is a delegate heading to the Texas State Republican convention next week and getting this done prior to that was essential.
“Anyone can set up poison and kill bees. We didn’t want to kill them,” Mackey explained, noting the contribution bees make to the food chain in Texas.
For the Carrolls, who run their apiary business out of Alice, removing these bees necessitated wearing suits and headgear to protect against stings.
Mackey said bees are afraid of fire and one of the first steps to remove a hive is to spray smoke into the colony. This action puts the bees into an emergency state generated by that fear of possible fire. In response to the smoke, the intelligent bees begin to eat honey in preparation for transport to protect the colony.
This quick consumption and engorgement of food puts the insects into somewhat of a docile or drug-like state and it is easier to go into the hive and remove comb, honey and bees.
“You get them to eat as much of that honey as possible. It calms them down,” Mackey said.
The summer months and especially before July 4, can be a busy time for the museum. Now it will be a little less busy with no bees causing distraction. The Carrolls did leave the museum staff a jar of the honey to enjoy in peace.
The Grace Armantrout Museum is open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The Live Oak County museum is located approximately 1/2 mile south of George West, on State Highway 281.
But those who may be dealing with a similar situation, it is good to note that Texas is home to many species of bees, and some of these are extremely aggressive.
Mackey said a friend in Three Rivers was recently stung by what experts identified as an Africanized bee, often referred to as a killer bee. The Africanized bee is a hybrid between a European species and another highly aggressive species. The bees removed from the museum were not this kind but before attempting any removal of one’s own, it is best to reach out for expert advice and care.
According to information presented by TAIS on its website, “.. bee stings are the largest killer of humans in the U.S. directly caused by animals.”
The website stated that statistics show that approximately 40-100 people are killed each year by insect stings. Of concern is also the rise in fatalities related to this increasing population of the Africanized honeybees that are present largely in Southern U.S. states. Recent research studies point to the possibility that these bees represent in excess of 80% of honeybees in counties in Texas.
For additional information about either non-fatal bee removal or the Texas Master Beekeeper Program (TMBP), an educational program designed to offer individuals knowledge and skills in beekeeping, contact TAIS at tais@tamu.edu.
The beekeeping program is a popular but minimum, multi-year beekeeper training and certification program provided by the Texas Apiary Inspection Service in association with the Texas Beekeepers Association.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•