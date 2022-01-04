For Live Oak and McMullen counties, the border crisis and immigration took top bill in this year’s news cycle for The Progress.
Since January, incidents involving undocumented immigrants, such as bailouts, car chases and arrests, were noticeably on the rise in the counties.
As reported by former editor of The Progress, Jeff Osborne in the Apr. 22 issue, Live Oak County leaders first took note of the rising border crisis, when several county residents stood before the LOC Commissioners Court on Apr. 12, to express their concerns on the issue.
LOC resident Roberta Dobie of Whitsett had said her concern was knowing how county planned to address the issue locally.
“I want to know if emergency management has addressed the bailouts (of illegal immigrants) and has Live Oak County done any kind of planning, including possibly housing possible coming here,” she said.“I hope we can make our county a sanctuary area where we do not host people coming over. We are so close and have so many issues in our county.”
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff mentioned that the recent Operation Stonegarden grant received by Live Oak and McMullen counties (which was detailed in the Apr. 18 issue of The Progress) would result in $368,000 in federal funds being sent to help secure the area.
“The information on the bailouts is pretty scary,” Huff said. “As far as plans to house anyone, the answer is no. I don’t think that’s something that will happen, I just really don’t. You hear about the bailouts but I also think about the ones that we don’t hear about.”
At the time, Huff had referred to the county’s location on Interstate 37, U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 59 as both a “blessing and a curse” for the area.
“It’s just like with (transportation of) hazardous chemicals ... we might not sleep at night if we knew what was coming through,” Huff said. “We have not been contacted nor have we entertained the idea of housing (immigrants) here.”
Later, an Apr. 29 story by staff reporter Pink Rivera reported that Live Oak County was averaging one “bailout” every other day, where a suspect vehicle comes to a sudden stop and all inside flee on foot.
Rivera also included statistics from records obtained from the LOC Sheriff’s Office, where – from April 5 through April 13 – there were six pursuits resulting in bailouts. All incidents took place between 12:45 a.m. and 6:22 a.m.
On the subject, Sheriff Larry Busby had said in April that 2021 had already been the worst he’d seen in illegal immigration activity in his 39 years as sheriff, allowing that the number of apprehensions, pursuits, arrests and recovered stolen vehicles have been spiking since January.
“These illegal aliens are not from Mexico,” said Busby. “They’re coming in from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and they’re not coming from the border. They’re using this area as a ‘staging area’ and having people pick them up here.”
In the May 13 issue, Osborne reported on the frustration the county was experiencing over recurring bailouts, high speed chases and threats to the community. McMullen County Commissioners had approved a state of emergency declaration during their April 27 meeting and Karnes County Commissioners did the same during their April 30 meeting. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff had said the Live Oak County Commissioners Court, which had just received copies of a similar declaration from another county, would take up the matter at the May 10 meeting.
“Twelve counties have declared an emergency in response to the border crisis, and McMullen County commissioners also adopted resolutions supporting the U.S. Constitution and Second Amendment rights,” Roberta Dobie, of Whitsett said. “I hope this will be addressed in Live Oak County.”
“Yes,” Huff had responded.
In the May 27 issue, Rivera reported on several incidents which had involved younger adults being lured on social media platforms to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the border.
On the matter, McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton had merely replied, “Don’t do it.”
According to River’s report, from May 9-15, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62 undocumented immigrants and arrested nine individuals for human smuggling and one for human trafficking.
“There’s a big difference between smuggling and trafficking,” Shelton said. “Certain elements need to be present in order for us to file those charges and it’s not as common.”
Sheriff Shelton had also said that the number of stolen vehicles is declining.
“We are seeing more temporary tags being utilized right now,” he said. “The groups are also smaller. Instead of big loads, we’re seeing groups of two to four people.
“A lot of these cases are still under investigation, but I will say that younger adults are being recruited through apps like TikTok and being promised ‘easy money’,” Sheriff Shelton continued. “They are not old enough, not mature enough, to understand that these are felonies. This is not a victimless crime. They are the victims. They’re ruining their lives.”
Later, in the June 24 issue, Rivera reported that a single traffic stop by a McMullen County Sheriff’s Office deputy led to the discovery of 42 undocumented immigrants being smuggled inside of an 18-wheeler box truck.
Shelton had said that the driver was stopped on state Highway 16 at Cinco Millas Road, travelling northbound from Freer to San Antonio around 3 a.m. on June 6.
As stated in the story, after a brief discussion, the truck driver’s story had “quickly fell apart” and he was asked to open the back door of the trailer.
“As soon as he opened them, the deputy could see a group of people standing at the edge. He escorted the driver to go to the weigh station and the rest of our deputies and border patrol were called in to help get these people safely out.”
Rivera later reported in the Jul. 1 issue on a traffic stop by a George West Police Department officer, which was conducted on a suspicious truck tractor just off U.S. Highway 181 and U.S. Highway 59 and had resulted in the discovery of 24 undocumented immigrants.
“The officer received a BOLO (be on the lookout) warning from border patrol about this vehicle,” said George West Police Department Chief David Perkins “They don’t care about these people. Before backup arrived, my officer was in a 24 to one situation. We’re outnumbered. We’re overwhelmed.”
A week later, Osborne reported that challenges stemming from the border crisis had stretched McMullen County’s resources to the bring, but that local leaders and the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office were doing whatever they could to keep the community safe.
“The state of Texas has had to take action because of the crisis on the border, which is coming inland,” Teal said during a LOC Emergency Planning Committee meeting held in June. “The Sheriff (Bubba Shelton) has been inundated with different aspects of this. Our sheriff’s office has a lot of overtime (in dealing with the crisis) and a lot of folks have been caught coming through our county illegally, and the people smuggling them.
“A disaster has been declared because the sheriff’s office is having to do a lot of work that federal agents have been told not to do. There is a special session (of Texas Legislature) planned for July 8 to allot money. We’re on board and fully support the governor (Greg Abbott).”
In the Jul. 22 issue, Osborne reported that Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby had officially joined a multi-county lawsuit against President Biden, asking that the president enforce immigration laws and take actions to help alleviate the border crisis in which undocumented immigrants have flooded into Texas.
The Live Oak County Commissioners Court approved Busby’s participation in the lawsuit during a meeting on July 12.
“The president has issued executive orders telling federal agents not to arrest people coming into this country illegally,” Busby said. “The law states that they should be arrested.
“There are ways for immigrants to become citizens by federal law, but they are circumventing it.”
In another story in a October issue of The Progress, 22 pursuits involving undocumented immigrants with either a stolen car, or bailouts – or both – were reported in September. As of press time for the October issue, 19 pursuits had already been reported since the beginning of the month, which included at least five incidents alone the previous week.
““We need to put it out there,” Live Oak County Deputy Sheriff Charles Strolney had said, adding that the problem was far worse than people realized. On the continued need for more awareness from the public and the brevity of the situation in Live Oak County, Strolney had said, “It’s very dangerous.”
In the Oct. 28 issue, it was reported that McMullen County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the high-speed pursuit of two stolen vehicles on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In a Facebook post regarding the pursuits, Shelton said, “We would like to take this opportunity to give recognition to investigators who worked long tireless hours to bring justice to these violators.”
The continued rise in incidents involving undocuments immigrants seemed to come to a head in November, when several incidents involving undocumented immigrants were reported by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The first pursuit involved approximately 11 undocumented immigrants bailing out of a vehicle near Cameron Lane. In the second, deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle that was reported missing on FM-624 near the 624 Ranch in Tilden. The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office reported that an unknown amount of undocumented immigrants had fled on foot.
In the third incident, another vehicle was found in the brush at the Naval bombing range in southwest McMullen County.
Suspects from these incidents were still at large, as of press time.
“Keep your vehicles locked,” the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office had said in a statement on Facebook, “and if you see anyone suspicious contact (the) McMullen County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”
The best quote of the year belongs to Shelton in the Jul. 8 issue, when he had said of the ongoing border crisis, “It’s been crazy before but not like this.”
As unfortunate as it is, that pretty much sums up 2021 in a nutshell.
