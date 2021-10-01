Toys for Tots needs area help

After adding Live Oak County and McMullen County to its service area, the Beeville-based Toys for Tots program is looking for volunteers in order to help continue spreading Christmas cheer for local children.
About 700 children in Live Oak and McMullen counties were served by Toys for Tots, the first time this program had been available in this area.
“We added Live Oak County to our jurisdiction last year and had a great turnout from Three Rivers, George West and the whole county,” said Jessica Smith, a Toys for Tots representative from Bee County. “We were also able to serve some families in McMullen County.”
Smith told the Three Rivers City Council that she needed Live Oak County volunteers in order to continue serving children in the area.
“The number of children we serve this year is expected to grow, maybe even double,” she said. “Anybody interested in helping however they can, whether it is here in this area or driving people in need to Beeville, we definitely need the help. We need volunteers to show up. If we can’t get enough help in this area, the Marine Corps, which runs the program, will shut down activity in y’all’s area. Local support is crucial.”
A committee meeting for Toys for Tots volunteers from Live Oak and McMullen counties is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers in the Fellowship Hall. Smith encouraged local residents to attend.
Anyone interested in volunteering should call Smith at 361-542-9566 and is encouraged to attend the committee meeting if possible.
“We desperately need y’all’s help,” she said.
The addition of Live Oak County to Toys for Tots came about late last year, in November, after the county was unable to participate in Project Angel Tree.
“It was all at the last minute,” said Three Rivers Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts about the addition of Live Oak and McMullen counties to the Toys for Tots service area.
“One of the great things is that parents get to go and pick out toys based on their children’s interests. They were so excited to be able to give their kids something really neat.”
Smith said since the addition of Live Oak and McMullen counties was late in the season last year, the local Toys for Tots group did not go through the Marines for approval, but this year it did.
Roberts noted that Live Oak County raised about $3,000 in donations for the program. Smith said for the total service area (including Bee County), it took about $10,000 to meet the needs.
“COVID was rough last year for a lot of families, and that’s an issue we are still seeing,” Smith said. “We serve people on the basis of needs, not on the basis of income. If a parent loses their job late in the year, that makes it hard on the family at Christmas. We do not turn away anybody who needs help.”
Toys for Tots assistance is available for families with children ages 0-17, however, a child can still receive a gift at age 18 if they are still enrolled in high school.
For more information, call 361-542-9566.
