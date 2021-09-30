In an effort to improve traffic and pedestrian safety, the Three Rivers City Council approved placing a four-way stop at the intersection of Hill Street and Oakville Road.
“Family Dollar will be opening (in that area, on U.S. Highway 281) pretty soon,” said Councilwoman Sally Rodriguez. “I think we need a four-way stop there. People are coming off of (state Highway) 72 and are flying through that intersection.
“People are out with their kids and grandkids all the time, and there’s a lot of kids in that neighborhood.”
Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts made a motion that a four-way stop be placed at the sight as a matter of community safety. Leon Martinez seconded the motion. Rodriguez also voted in favor of the measure. Councilman Tommy House and Councilwoman Angie Ponce were not present at the Sept. 13 meeting.
A resident attending the meeting asked if the speed could be reduced to 20 mph on St. Mary’s Street behind the Best Western Hotel, saying she was concerned with the number and speed of cars and trucks traveling through that area. She also mentioned a large number of children in that area, saying she believed it was a safety concern.
Council agreed to consider the request once the item is placed on a future agenda.
In other action, the council:
• Approved an election agreement with Live Oak County for use of equipment for the Nov. 2 election.
• Hired an employee to fill a full-time vacancy in the water/wastewater department. The employee had previously been employed as summer help. Starting salary is $11.50 per hour, which will be raised to $12 per hour at the end of a 90-day probation period.
• Tabled approval of the proposed city budget and tax rate in the absence of two council members.
• Extended the state of emergency for COVID-19 for another 30 days and also extended the state of disaster recovery time following the extreme winter weather. The continued emergency state is required in order to qualify for some state and federal grants.
