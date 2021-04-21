TR band assistant Luna still helping instill success

by Jeff Osborne
or decades, Carlos Luna worked to help high school bands in other communities win awards. These days he’s thrilled to help bring success to the Three Rivers Mighty Bulldog band and work with students in his hometown.
“What I enjoy most about being able to come back and help is doing this in my home,” he said. “Being able to do that is important to me.”
A 1976 graduate of Three Rivers High School, Luna has had a long and successful career as a band director.
He said he hopes to make a positive impact on TR band members, and inspire them to achieve great things.
“I’ve been very fortunate to enjoy success over the years, and if I can do it, why can’t they?” Luna said. “When you work hard and do your best, good things happen.”
TR Band Director Meagan Stephens said she appreciates the expertise, experience and steady influence that Luna brings.
“I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from Mr. Luna that have helped my own education tremendously,” she said.
Luna, the eldest child of the late Rafael and Rafaela Luna, learned the value of a strong work ethic growing up on his parents farm. Although Rafael “Ralph” and Rafaela only earned a third grade and eighth grade education, respectively, they helped to make sure education was a priority for Luna, his five brothers (Felix, David, Raymond, Thomas and Joaquin) and three sisters (Sylvia, Mary and Gloria).
Luna remembered his father ensuring that all the members of their family knew the value of hard work.
“Ralph, our father, was a very strict and stern man who insisted that all things be done right the first time without fail,” Felix said. “His work ethic has been an example we all follow to this day.”
Meanwhile, Sylvia remembered their mother as a devoted and loving woman who placed a high value on faith.
“Mom taught us to place God and family first,” she said. “Her love and her unwavering strength to provide and teach us the meaning of family is truly a role model we can all use in our everyday life. A lesson that our family will pass on from generation to generation.”
After high school, Luna earned an associate degree from Bee County College, a bachelor of music degree from Texas A&I and a masters degree in educational administration from Texas A&M International University in Laredo.
Those educational experiences helped propel him to greater heights as an educator. After serving as an assistant band director for two years, in 1984, he inherited a Class 5A (then the state’s largest classification) state championship band at J.W. Nixon High School in Laredo. He stayed there and helped the band earn numerous awards for almost 30 years. In 35 years as an educator, he was coordinator of bands for the Laredo Independent School District and director of fine arts for three high schools, four middle schools, 20 elementary schools and a fine arts magnet school.
Those experiences led him to help oversee UIL academics, band, choir, orchestra, mariachi, elementary music, art, theater performing arts, cheerleading and the drill team.
He also earned a Lifetime Achievement Award in Music from Laredo Community College.
The accomplishments of his bands speak for themselves. His leadership helped Laredo ISD bands earn an unprecedented 28 straight UIL Sweepstakes awards, and he received numerous awards from professional organizations and civic groups.
He was named a Three Rivers legend in 2010, and although he appreciates the personal recognition, it is the success of his students that is foremost in his mind.
“I want them to know they can accomplish great things,” Luna said.
He has seen plenty of bands achieve recognition for outstanding performances over the years including first place and honorable mention at the Buccaneer Music Festival and in performances in other festivals in Texas, Washington, D.C. and Colorado.
Luna’s J.W. Nixon High School Band was chosen to perform at the prestigious Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago, which has been described as like “winning the Super Bowl.”
Recent honors include induction into the Texas Music Educators Association South Texas Band Directors Hall of Fame in Corpus Christi. In 2019, he was named Educator of the Year by the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve really been blessed and thank the Lord and my family for what I’ve been able to do,” he said.
Although he could easily focus on other pursuits or hobbies after a long and successful career, his daily schedule today includes helping band director Stephens with molding Three Rivers High School and Junior High Students into successful musicians and outstanding citizens.
“It’s really all about the kids, and I love being able to give back to the community that has meant so much to me,” Luna said.
