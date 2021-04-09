The Three Rivers ISD band recently competed in the UIL Region 14 Solo and Ensemble Virtual Contest.
After a week delay due to the weather and filming the performances virtually, the TR band garnered 29 First Division medals in both the ensemble and solo categories.
“The band as well as individual students have put much hard work and time in order to make this success possible,” said Meagan Stephens, director of the Three Rivers ISD band. “Congratulations to the students on the success they continue to achieve.”
Submitted by Three Rivers Independent School District