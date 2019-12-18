TR Band students participate in ATSSB All Region Band Auditions

Contributed information
Three Rivers High School Band students senior Noah Blankenship and sophomore Gustavo Riojas participated in the Association of Texas Small School Bands Region 14 All Region Band Auditions on Saturday, Dec. 6 at West Oso High School.
Both students had worked hard in preparation for this contest and represented Three Rivers ISD well.
Riojas made the Red Band in percussion and will be participating in the All Region Band Clinic and Concert Friday and Saturday, December 13-14 at Texas A&M University at Kingsville.
“We are proud of these students and their hard work,” Three Rivers ISD Band Director Meagan Stephens said.
“Developing the individual musicianship skills of our band students will in turn make us a better band.”