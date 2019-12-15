THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce heard reports on new city signs that would be purchased by the Valero Three Rivers Refinery, the possibility of a special events/multipurpose center and approved a donation for the Beefmaster Breeders Association during a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Yany Centeno, a member of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery administrative team, said that Valero is interested in replacing the current signs that it has paid for at four locations in Three Rivers.
“We are seeking community input, and would change all four signs,” Centeno said. “This would be an opportunity to upgrade the signs.”
The signs, which would consist of vinyl, plywood and laminate, are expected to last 8-10 years.
“We are excited to see what they would look like,” Centeno said.
Virginia Herring, executive director of the chamber, said in the past, the city has been able to get inmates from the Federal Correctional Institute at Three Rivers to clear land on which the signs are placed.
Debbie Trinidad, also a member of the Valero administrative team, said Valero can receive input from community members about the signs.
The chamber board of directors voted in favor of Valero purchasing the signs and soliciting help to clean up areas around the signs.
Chamber board President Rick Powell talked about a possible land donation for a future special events center and multipurpose facility that would benefit Three Rivers.
A potential land donor has talked about providing that area the facility would occupy — just outside the city limits — in exchange for naming rights for the facility.
The facility would include an indoor arena for roping and rodeo events that would be air-conditioned.
“We are located in the golden triangle between the (Rio Grande) Valley, San Antonio and Victoria,” Powell said, noting that Three Rivers would be a prime location to host special events.
Chamber board member Gregg Booth asked if this would be separate from facilities connected with the Live Oak County Coliseum and Fairgrounds, and Powell said it would be something apart from those facilities.
Powell said he would approach the city of Three Rivers about the possibility of this facility, and though the city, rather than the chamber, would fund it, the chamber would support it.
It was noted that city hotel occupancy taxes could help fund the facility.
“If we want to bring people in and create a bigger tax base, let’s do something,” he said, adding that he believed the facility would be successful and well supported.
The chamber board also voted to donate up to $3,000 worth of hotel rooms in Three Rivers to the Beefmaster Breeders Association for out-of-town visitors to stay in for the upcoming 2020 Beefmasters auction, which will be held at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
In other action, the board:
• Heard that Sonia Jean’s Bistro, located on North Harborth Avenue (Highway 281) has been selected as the chamber’s December 2019 Business of the Month.
• Heard a report from Herring that a sign featuring a bulldog with the words “visit my pad” will be purchased for placement at the city’s dog park at Kopplin Park.
• Nominated new officers for 2020, including Powell as president, Dianne Dye as vice president, Rose Dove Burch as secretary and Centeno as treasurer.
• Appointed board members for 2020, including: Gregg Booth of SouthTrust Bank, Jeff Osborne of The Progress, Les Dragon of Three Rivers Independent School District, Jeff Fisher of Big Mesquite RV Park, Rodney Wieding of First State Bank of Texas, FCI Three Rivers Warden Melissa Rios, Lyn Hence of First State Bank of Texas and Debbie Trinidad of Valero.
