The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce will present the Third Annual Lillie Mae Wieding and Jo Ann Booth Memorial Scholarship Tournament on May 15 at Mesquite Golf Course, 114 County Road 455 in Three Rivers.
Tee time is 1 p.m. and the format is a four person scramble, with teams drawn/selected.
Entry fee is $50 per person which includes a meal. Golf carts will only be available on a limited basis — those wanting a cart should verify that they will be available with tournament organizers, or participants may bring their own.
Prizes will be:
• First place paid if 20 players or less
• First and second places paid (60/40 split) if 28 players participate
• First, second and third place paid (50/30/20 split if 36 players compete.
Players playback is $75 per entry. There will be a minimum of a 45 team handicap.
Recognition will be given for the longest drive (hole 4) and closest to the pin (par 3) on hole 2 or 18.
For player information, call Ryan Royal at 361-449-0413 or Keith Stapleton at 361-362-3528.
Those interested in sponsorships should call Virginia Herring at 361-786-4330.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Chamber’s scholarship fund.