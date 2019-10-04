By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City Council adopted a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with the condition that the council work to offset significant deficits in its water and gas funds.
With surpluses in other areas, the council voted to come up with a plan to mitigate losses in those areas, which would otherwise be in excess of $640,000.
“If it were not for large deficits in those areas, you’d have an extra $643,000,” said Ray De Los Santos of Santos-McBain Management and Planning, a consultant for the city.
“You should consider it an exceptionally high imperative” to work to resolve the deficits in those areas, he said.
The council took De Los Santos’s recommendation to heart and scheduled a special meeting on Oct. 7, before the council’s regular meeting, to address ways to reduce the deficits in those areas.
During its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, the council adopted a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, that includes expenditures in what the council considered to be seven critical areas. The council will initially have to dip into the city’s reserves to fund its budget, but members said they hope to offset that with the plan to reduce the deficit areas.
Those seven areas targeted by the council include:
• Repairing the roof at the water plant at an estimated cost of $33,000
• Adding a canine unit to the police department to help reduce drug activity at a cost of $27,500, which includes officer training
• A $3 per hour increase in pay for the municipal judge, for a total cost of $6,040 per year
• A cost of living increase of four percent for city employees at a total cost of $91,520
• Replacement of obsolete tazers for the police department at a cost of $12,000
• Installing pumps at the city’s water plant for a cost of $17,000
• Purchasing a pump for the wastewater plant for $8,000.
Human Resources Director Punky Kerr figured potential cost of living increases for city employees at rates of two, three, four and five percent before the council decided to approve the four percent increases.
Mayor Felipe Martinez noted that city employees did not receive a cost of living increase in 2018.
Mayor pro tem Patsy Roberts said the city had to transfer a significantly higher amount from its reserves in 2018 in order to adopt budget.
“Last year, we were very, very short, and it’s nothing like that this year,” she said. “Our city employees all pulled together last year and did not receive a cost of living increase.
“Because we are in a better financial position this year, I believe we should invest in our people. I have personally given it a lot go thought and believe this is something we should do.”
Protecting the city’s financial reserves while also addressing city needs is important, council members said.
“I don’t want to take anything more out of reserves than we have to,” Councilman Leon Martinez said.
“I don’t want to take out of the reserves either, but we have issues we need to take care of,” Councilman Chris Licona said.
Roberts said she believed the city could meet its financial needs while also being fiscally responsible.
“I feel strongly that we can adopt a plan to mitigate losses,” she said, adding that meeting priorities, including roof repairs and giving city employees their first pay increase since 2017, was important.
Licona said helping the police in their fight against drugs is also a high priority, a sentiment Mayor Martinez expressed his agreement with.
“We do have a drug problem in the community, and I support the police department and the judge (Dawn Benham) in their efforts to reduce drugs,” Licona said. “I am in favor of adding the canine unit.
“Also, Judge Benham does a lot and goes above and beyond in her job, so I support giving her what she has asked for.”
Roberts agreed.
“(Judge Benham) has done the job of multiple people for quite some time and I support her wholeheartedly,” Roberts said.
Another priority item is the installation of water pumps at the city’s water plant to replace those that were originally installed in 1986.
One other area discussed was the purchase of emergency power generators for the police department, city hall and the fire department.
The council voiced support for applying for grants to help fund that, but Licona said the absence of a generator will not keep the fire department from being able to do its job.
“While it would be nice to have a generator, the fire department will do whatever it needs to do to be able to respond to calls,” Licona said.
Roberts said if there are not grants available to purchase generators for the police department, fire department and city hall, the council should address that.
“I feel if the grants aren’t there, we should amend the budget (to include those),” she said.
Mayor Martinez asked how long it would take to receive grants for the generators.
“As little as six months, or as much as 18 to 24 months,” De Los Santos said, adding that it was a matter of how many other cities might be seeking grants and what state agencies had in the budget for those grants.
In other action, the Council:
• Heard a report from De Los Santos about community response to a survey about city park priorities.
He said 93 people responded, including 79 who lived within the city limits and 14 who lives outside the city limits.
He said a five percent response rate is considered a good response.
“The parks committee is working to provide categories on types of improvements wanted,” De Los Santos said.
The next meeting of the parks committee was scheduled for Sept. 30. Roberts and Mayor Martinez expressed appreciation for the efforts made by volunteers on the parks committee.
The Council was expected to consider adoption of the parks master plan and submit it to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department following a special Sept. 30 meeting.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. he can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.