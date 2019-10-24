By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – Showing a commitment to making sure local first responders have access to necessary equipment, the Three Rivers City Council authorized the purchase of three new medical bags for member of the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department to carry, and looked in to the possibility of purchasing more during a meeting held Oct. 14.
During a presentation to the Council, Kevin Perrott, a member of the TR fire department, said that the bags contain “oxygen and everything that is needed for the first five minutes when we’re helping someone.”
A trauma kit also includes items needed to treat abdominal and head wounds quickly until medical help arrives at the scene.
“This type of bag would save lives,” Perrott said.
The first responders currently do not have any of these bags, but do have smaller bags that feature less emergency response items.
“These are the exact same bags carried by Acadian (Ambulance Services),” Perrott said. He added there were also specific items in the medical bags that are designed to help children. Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts asked city staff to see if grant funds might be available to purchase additional medical bags to equip additional first responders.
“I’d like to get six of them,” Roberts said. “It’s absolutely a worthy cause for sure. I believe we should purchase some with our funds and see about funding for additional ones.”
City Manager Thomas Salazar said the city could fund the first three bags purchased from the general fund if the Council chose to do so.
“We should definitely hit all avenues looking into grants and local funding sources,” said Councilwoman Becky Lopez. “I’m an advocate for doing something now and also doing more later.”
The Council unanimously approved the proposal.
In other action, the Council:
• Approved a permit for a manufactured home to be placed at 410 Hermann Avenue. Salazar said 13 letters were sent to neighbors notifying them of the request. Seven responses were returned, and no one opposed the request. There is already one mobile home located on site.
• Approved a bid for street repair from Diamond X Contracting of Johnson City, which had the lowest of five bids received. The company has previously done work for the Texas Department of Transportation, and the cities of Gonzales and Cotulla. The work will be done on Agarita, Moser, and at the intersection of Blair Avenue and Old School Road.
• Voted to explore the sale of Mollie Street to homeowners served by the street. Those purchasing the property would have to pay for the appraisal, survey and any other costs that might be incurred.
• Adopted a social media policy suggested by City Attorney Roxann Pais Controneo and voted to begin an official city Facebook page. Salazar will be the page administrator, with city employees Linda Halbrook and Punky Kerr also authorized to update the site.
• Tabled approval of a city parks master plan to a future meeting.
• Heard a report from Salazar about street improvements being made on Jim Gooch Avenue and Old Oakville Road.
“Jim Gooch is turning out better than we thought,” said Mayor Felipe Martinez.
• Heard a report from Salazar regarding a planned study of Choke Canyon Lake by the Texas Water Development Board. The state board is conducting the study on behalf of the city of Corpus Christi, and will also provide information to the city of Three Rivers at no cost.
• Heard a report from Salazar that a new printer will allow the city to save between $462 and $520 per box of checks. Roberts asked how many boxes the city uses each year, and Salazar said he would get that information.
• After the meeting, Mayor Martinez said some city residents have garage sales and do not clean up afterward. He said those who do not clean up can be charged $25.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.