THREE RIVERS – Those traveling on a trio of roads in Three Rivers should enjoy a smoother ride in the near future after the Three Rivers City Council approved funding for street improvements during a meeting on Monday, July 8.
City leaders including Mayor Felipe Martinez, City Administrator Thomas Salazar, Councilman Tommy House and consultant Ray De Los Santos worked with the LNV engineering firm of Corpus Christi on the street project.
LNV has estimated the cost of the repairs will be $383,200, and the Council has approved seeking bids for the work.
The streets where work will be done include:
• Agarita Street, to stabilize and repave the road.
• Moser, which is the back road from State Highway 72 to the Little League baseball fields. In addition to repaving the road, concrete would be placed in two areas of the road where a natural creek flows in order to protect the asphalt there.
• School Road at Blair Street. The road there will be dug up and drainage problems corrected. Salazar said slots will possibly be cut in that area to help improve drainage.
“We would like to clean up the area and have it draining right,” Salazar said. “We’d like to get this project going.”
He said everything is ready for work to begin once a bid is accepted, and that the city hopes to select additional streets to be repaired next spring.
The Council also approved an interlocal agreement with Live Oak County Precinct 2 for work on Jim Gooch Avenue and Oakville Road by the cemetery.
The Live Oak County Commisioners Court will now consider the item, and if approved the city and county will partner on road repairs on those sreets.
In other action, the Council:
• Approved the purchase of a water plant control value for $18,395. This cost will include equipment only, and Salazar said he believes that city employees can install the valve.
“The current valve ws put in 11 or 12 years ago, and engineers say the expected life of this valve is 10 years, so it did serve its life,” Salazar said.
The city received three bids for the new valve and Council approved the low bid from Tex West (formerly Mid Tex Valves).
• Heard updates from Salazar on several items, including a quarter cent sales tax which the city and De Los Santos have worked with the state to receive. The tax, which is already collected by the state, will be given to the city starting Oct. 1.
The city has also begun preliminary work to prepare for the installation of restrooms at Kopplin Park. These restrooms are expected to be delivered to the park in August.
Salazar provided an update on the installation of the old Ray Point Bridge in Three Rivers. The person who originally was expected to install the bridge has been delayed by other projects. The Council will seek other bids for the installation.
An update was given on a dog park which would be located at Kopplin Park near Dixie’s Day Spa. Work on this facility is underway.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.