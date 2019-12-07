By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – A comprehensive plan to address community parks was approved by the Three Rivers City Council during its November meeting, and the plan was submitted to the state.
“Over the last 60 days, we have worked with city staff and the city parks committee on the parks master plan,” said Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain Management and Planning that serves as a consultant to the city. “Lots of time has been spent in putting the document together.”
The plan helps determine priorities for the city and places an emphasis on accessibility, providing connectivity and preserving history. A recent example of the priority to preserve history was the installation of a historic bridge at Kopplin Park.
In preparing the master plan, De Los Santos said a more recent history of challenges the city has faced was included in documentation.
This included information about a slowdown in the oil boom in the Eagle Ford Shale area, he said.
One area in which feedback has been received was related to connectivity between people’s homes, the school and parks.
De Los Santos said the Texas Department of Transportation asked if the city planned to place signs at crosswalks.
“We are glad they asked the question,” he said. “That shows they are considering the issues, and also hints at the possibility of additional (state) funding,” he said.
Objectives which were outlined following a community survey include:
• Insuring the community has a well-connected and accessible park system
• Beautifying and improving the park system using native trees and plants and enhancing signage and lighting.
• Expanding an updating park facilities.
• Preserving and celebrating local history and educating people about that history.
• Forging new partnerships and growing current partnership to help enhance community parks.
Among the prospective projects outlined in the parks master plan:
• Placing a sidewalk and lighting to the historic bridge and throughout Kopplin Park. This has an estimated one to four-year timeline and is considered a Tier 1 priority.
• Placing signs and improving parking at Kopplin Park. This has an estimated one to three-year timeline and is also considered Tier 1.
• Enhancing landscaping by planting trees, bushes and native flowers and accenting native plants and wildlife. This would be done in multiple phases.
• Improving and constructing sports fields and canopies and focusing on an opportunity for multifunction facilities, including basketball courts with retractable goals.
• Focusing on aquatic activities such as updating the city pool and installing a splash pad.
• Improving amenities and playscape for special needs children visiting community parks.
Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts noted that Kopplin Park has addressed at least one of the priorities in serving special needs children.
“They do have a swing for special needs kids,” she said. “I think the previous parks committee did a good job in making sure we had that.”
It was noted that some areas of the parks are not accessible to those with special needs, and that there is no equipment in place for special needs children who visit Ponce Park.
• Updating, replacing or expanding restrooms at city parks. It was noted that this has been recently done at Kopplin Park.
• Updating campsites at Tips Park.
• Expanding the dog park which was recently put in place at Kopplin Park near the Dairy Queen. Additional amenities would be added, including water features and separate areas for large and small dogs.
City Attorney Roxann Pais Controneo talked about ways for the Three Rivers City Council to strengthen its grant requests.
She said the city should emphasize the amount of money that has already been spent on improving facilities, and also focus on different partnerships the city has used to get work done.
One area she said the city could broaden its appeal in the grant process is to begin and strengthen partnerships with area churches.
“Those awarding federal grants always look at whether churches are partners in community improvements, as well,” Pais Controneo said.
She said underlining the city’s dedication to making improvements is also important.
“We’ve spent a lot of dollars on our community parks for the size of this community,” she said, adding that the commitment to the city’s parks was something to point out when applying for additional funding.
