THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Council heard a report from consultant Ray De Los Santos about financial matters — including a couple of areas in which the city is losing money — during presentation on Monday, Aug. 26.
De Los Santos noted that in a proposed budget for 2019-2020, the city is expected to have a $360,000 fund balance.
One of the areas the Council needs to address, he said, is the water fund.
“It is projected to have a negative fund balance of $474,000,” De Los Santos said. “That area needs attention. It is largely dependent on large water purchases. Purchases of water from Valero have decreased significantly, and it’s had a big impact.
“You need to consider possibly reorganizing the water department to meet all city obligations.”
The city’s sewer fund has an overall $132,000 projected fund balance.
The gas fund, however, is another area in which the city is losing money.
“You need to look at the cost of that service,” De Los Santos said. “A negative balance of $129,000 is projected.”
Trash collection is outsourced to Republic Services, and De Los Santos said once that company is paid, the city had a $7,000 fund balance.
He noted that the amounts he was providing to the Council are only for the next 12-month period projections and do not include any existing fund balances.
For 2020, the city is scheduled to pay a total of $821,512 in debt services. One payment is expected to be made in February or March and another in August or September.
The city has strong cash reserves as of July 2019, De Los Santos told the Council.
“You can transfer funds from the reserves and it will be more than sufficient to cover any project losses (such as with the water and gas funds),” he said.
“However, you need to be sure that you are not contributing to cover those losses on an annual basis.”
One of the challenges the Council had to address was a significant reduction in property values for the city.
In 2018, Three Rivers property values were determined to be $293,311,766, and in 2019, that had decreased to $286,590,042, De Los Santos said.
He proposed that the Council adopt a budget and tax rate based on collecting the same amount of money for the next year as it did for the previous one.
That would result in an increase in the tax rate from 71.8 cents per $100 valuation from 63.8 cents the previous year, but because of the drop in property values, the city won’t collect any additional money.
The money collected by the city is divided into two areas. One, the maintenance and operations fund, is money that is used by the city to meet expenses on a day-to-day basis, and includes city employees’ salaries. The projected portion of the tax rate in that area is 38.3 cents per $100 property valuation.
The interest and sinking fund, or debt services fund, is used strictly to pay debts that the city had incurred for major capital expenses.
The projected tax rate for that area is 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Sales taxes are another source of revenue for the city, and projections are for more money to be collected in sales tax in the next fiscal year than in the current fiscal year, De Los Santos said.
While no major capital improvements were listed on the projected budget, employees of city departments were told to make a “wish list” of things they would like to see done if funding is available, said City Manager Thomas Salazar.
One area of importance is the installation of new water pumps that the city purchased a year ago, and which would cost an estimated $8,000 per pump.
“They need to be changed out,” said Mayor Felipe Martinez. “There are no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Salazar also noted that leaks need to be repaired at the city’s water plant.
Salazar said the water plant was built in 1986 and has had no repairs or building needs until recently, “but now we’ve got two leaks,” he said.
For the police department, Salazar said the department’s tasers are considered to be obsolete and new ones need to be purchased.
He said there has also been discussion about the possibility of getting a canine unit back on the police force.
Mayor Martinez said he talked to Three Rivers Police Chief Vance Roberts regarding the canine unit, and recommended the city try to add that to the police force.
“My intent — excuse my language — is to try like hell to clean up this drug abuse (in the area),” Martinez said.
The wastewater department is in need of a new truck, Salazar said. One of the vehicles is a 2002 model with high mileage, and the other two are in good condition, he said.
Human Resources Director Punky Kerr offered some good news to the Council, saying there is no expected increase to the city’s property insurance costs, and no increase is expected for health insurance, either.
The Council asked Kerr to look at what the cost would be for the city to consider cost of living increases for employees in increments of 2, 3, 4 and 5 percent.
Hearings to gather public input on the proposed budget and tax rate are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. The Council will consider adopting the new budget and tax rate during its meeting on Sept. 26.
