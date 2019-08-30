THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City discussed preliminary tax rates for the 2019-2020 fiscal years and scheduled public hearings to gather input on the proposed tax rate and city budget.
The Council is considering a tax rate of .71880 for 2019-2020, which would be an increase of nearly 8 cents per $100 property valuation from the previous budget year.
However, because of a $6.7 million decrease in property values within the city, the proposed rate would actually not generate any additional revenue beyond the previous year, meaning it is the “effective tax rate.”
Property values for the city of Three Rivers dropped from $293.31 million in 2018 to $286.59 for 2019.
Public hearings are set for: 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, with the adoption of a new budget and tax rate scheduled for Sept. 26.
The Council also voted to raise fees related to the impoundment of animals and also to appoint a city parks committee. Information on those items, and other council action, will appear in the Sept. 4 issue of The Progress.
