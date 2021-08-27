TR delays decision on HOT funds request

by Jeff Osborne
he Three Rivers City Council delayed a decision on a request by Covenant Life Fellowship for $7,500 to help fund a two-day event planned for the community on Oct. 29-30.
Jack Williams, pastor of Covenant Life Fellowship, said his church is working with other local churches to host City Jam on Friday, Oct. 29, and Fall Fest a day later. Because the two-day festivities could potentially attract visitors from outside the area who might stay in local hotels, the event may be eligible for a grant of Hotel Occupancy Tax funds from the council.
“You have done a great job in all of the things sponsored by the church,” Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez told Williams.
“With the Fall Fest and City Jam running back to back, we decided to ask for funds,” Williams told the council. The City Jam was held in 2019 at Tips Park but was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Fall Fest is an annual event providing food, candy and entertainment for children that has traditionally taken place on the Three Rivers City Square.
About 128 people attended the first City Jam, Williams said, “but we want to do something bigger. We’ve talked about having a talent contest.”
Although the city has not directly provided funding for the events in the past, Williams noted that police, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel have all been involved in the past, something he appreciates.
“It’s great to live in a city like this where there’s so much support and involvement,” Williams said.
The Fall Fest attracts 500 to 600 people, and there is no cost to those attending, Williams said.
“We have several other churches involved,” he said. “We want these activities to be for the entire community. After COVID, we need something that will put a short in the arm to the community, so to speak.”
Mayor Martinez said fallout from the pandemic has weighed heavy on everyone.
“You mentioned COVID, and you hit the nail on the head,” he said. “What is the minimum needed to cover the event, instead of the full $7,500?”
Williams said Covenant Life spends $5,500 for the events.
“I believe in doing a first rate job,” Williams said. “We’ve also had a multitude of people coming from George West and Tilden because they’ve heard good things about what we’re doing.”
Dixie White, who is Williams’ sister and also helps coordinate the events, said the cost for the bounce houses set up for Fall Fest is $3,000.
Councilman Leon Martinez asked about the possibility of COVID-19 again requiring cancellation of one or more of the events.
“The money isn’t required to be paid until right before the event,” Williams said. “If the funds are approved, we can hold them until Oct. 1 and decide. Depending on conditions, we can call off the event.”
Former Councilwoman Gracie Garcia, who was in the audience during the council meeting, expressed both her appreciation and concerns regarding the events.
“I think this is a great idea but I don’t think the city should be involved (in providing funding),” she said. “It opens the door for everybody to come in with similar requests. You can’t pick and choose who you want to turn away. You’d be opening up a revolving door that you won’t be able to stop.”
Councilman Tommy House asked what the city can do to help that doesn’t require money.
“You’re already doing it – providing electricity, facilities and the location,” Williams said.
Councilwoman Angie Ponce suggested tabling a decision so that every church in the community could be given an opportunity to get involved with the events, and said she appreciated the efforts of church members in organizing them.
“Any event the city sponsored would require manpower and these don’t require that,” she said. “This would be something for the community. I would like to do something for the community and make this available for all churches in the community.”
Williams said he has relied on the support of local businesses in the past, but was reluctant to approach them this year because of financial hits caused by COVID-19. He said that’s why he approached the city, instead.
“I have never asked the city for money before,” Williams said.
Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts said she appreciated Gracie Garcia’s concerns.
“Grace has a very good point,” she said. “Historically the city has stayed away from funding events like this. I’m considering it for this year only because of COVID-19. Also, we haven’t had a Salsafest so we haven’t spent HOT funds.
“We need to take a little bit more time before making a final decision to see if this is something we want to do as a community and a council. We need to see if our circumstances (regarding COVID-19 precautions) hold. If we did it, it’s something we should only do for one year. As Angie (Ponce) said, the community wants something ... this is a wonderful event.”
Leon Martinez asked what entertainment had been concerned to perform at City Jam.
“We aren’t booking a big name,” Williams said. “We’re looking at a talent contest to pull people in from the area.”
In other action, the council took no action on a request from First Baptist Church of Three Rivers for a $2,000 donation to help offset expenses with a community event planned at Bulldog Stadium.
“Because this isn’t HOT funds, I don’t believe the city can do it,” Roberts said. “If it (met requirements for HOT funds), it would be a different conversation.”
Tim Strolney, who was representing FBC at the event, thanked the city for its consideration and said the church would be able to host the event anyway. This event will include a visit from the chaplain of the San Antonio Spurs and a band from the Dallas area, he said.
