An agreement between the city of Three Rivers and the El Oso Water Supply Corporation would allow the municipality and the water system to work together to respond to service interruption emergencies like the one that took place during February’s deep freeze.
Three Rivers Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts said the city was approached by a representative of El Oso to “perhaps work together on a reciprocal basis to either give or get water in emergency situations.”
She noted that El Oso water lines are close to the city of Three Rivers water lines, adding that parameters would need to be worked out to avoid any possibility of damaging the water system.
“It’s a good idea to have this in place in case another emergency arises like the one in February,” she said.
During the winter storm that plunged South Texas and the entire state into prolonged freezing temperatures, people had service disruptions for both electricity and water. In some cases, water services were disrupted for days as workers made efforts to overcome extreme conditions and get systems operating efficiently again. The freeze also led to water line breaks and leaks in some cases.
“As an El Oso customer, I would have loved to have had city water when we were out of service for five days,” said Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar.
One of the things the city and El Oso will need to work together to resolve is the use of different cleaners for the water systems.
“They use chlorine and we use chloramines,” Salazar said. He added that the city and El Oso will need to confer with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to make sure all the requirements are met for the two entities to enter into a cooperation agreement.
“I think this is a great idea,” he said. “I think we can work together, we just need to work a few things out.”
