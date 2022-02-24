Three Rivers Elementary is participating in the Kids Heart Challenge once again, giving its students the opportunity raise money for a good cause and the chance color the principal with colored chalk.
And more.
This is the fifth year the school has participated in the challenge, which is run by the American Heart Challenge to educate children on the ever-growing importance of a healthy heart.
“Throughout the month of February they send the coaches lesson plans with activities to show the students how to improve their heart health,” said Three Rivers Elementary Secretary Valerie Belyeu. “We kicked off the challenge by watching a video of a child in our area who suffers from some form of heart disease and how the funds raised help the children to heal.”
The Kids Heart Challenge is a donations-based challenge, with all proceeds raised going directly to the American Heart Association, designated with the names of the students that participated.
“We as a school also offer an incentive for students reaching over $150 or $200 in donations,” Belyeu explained. “For every student who earns $150 dollars they get to water balloon Coach (Mariano) Gonzales and Principal (Timothy) Richter. Every student earning over $200 dollars gets to throw colored chalk at Coach Gonzales and Principal Richter.”
The first two years Three Rivers Elementary participated in the challenge, the campus raised approximately $1,000, eventually adding the incentives of water balloons, colored chalk and other ways to impart torture on the school’s coaches and administration, all in the name of fun. After implementing these incentives, the school immediately began to receive larger donations.
“Our school wide goals have slightly increased every year, with us raising over $4,000.00 last year,” Belyeu continued. “Our goal this year is $5,000. “
For this year’s challenge, which kicked off on Feb. 1, the campus had already raised nearly $1,100.
On why offering programs like the Kids Heart Challenge, Belyeu reiterated the importance of developing good lifelong health habits.
“It is our hope that by starting this education on heart health early, it will lead to a lifetime of healthy habits for our students,” Beleyu said.
The challenge will end on Friday, Feb. 15. Students who raised the most donations will be announced in March, with those students who earned the right to throw water balloons or color chalk incentive on Principal Richter and Coach Gonzales, will have the opportunity to do so the afternoon of April 14, directly following Elementary Field Day events.
