A two-month long investigation into drug activities by a Three Rivers man who is also a registered sex offender resulted in the man’s arrest and being sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.
Adrian Norman Rodriguez, 44, was sentenced on federal charges in January. He had been arrested in May 2020 after a two-month investigation by the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, the Three Rivers Police Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“We received information that he was selling methamphetamine and he is also a registered sex offender,” said Lance Rathke, chief narcotics investigator for the sheriff’s office.
After drug purchases were made by investigators, officers executed search warrants. Although a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered, Rodriguez, who lived in the 400 block of Calle Flores, had three firearms in his possession. It is illegal for a convicted felon to have firearms.
The sentence handed down was for the firearms.
“It’s a pretty stiff penalty for the guns — the maximum allowed,” Rathke said.
A message was left with Three Rivers Police Chief Vance Roberts, who was unavailable for comment at press time.
Also arrested in connection with the charges against Rodriguez was Adela Rios, 41, of Three Rivers. Officials said the case against her is pending.
