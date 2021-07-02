Chronic flooding problems continue to plague portions of Three Rivers, and local leaders addressed those concerns during a recent City Council meeting.
One local resident who said he lives on Mesquite Street at Agarita Street complained about water coming into his house and leaving standing water 2 inches deep in his garage after recent rains.
“When you get 9 to 12 inches of rain, unfortunately there will be flooding,” said Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez.
The resident noted that his home floods with lesser amounts of rainfall as well.
City Administrator Thomas Salazar said he has visited with the Nueces River Authority to update the community’s flooding plan and has submitted information in hopes of getting grant money to alleviate local flooding issues.
Although the construction of Choke Canyon Reservoir resolved many of the most destructive flooding problems that the community endured decades ago, concerns remain.
“A number of years ago we looked at underground drainage being put in near Agarita and Owens streets and the cost estimate we were given was well over $1 million,” said Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts. “That’s lots and lots of money and not something a small town has available. Unfortunately, that was also only a small portion of the area affected.”
Salazar said engineers have been commissioned to study water flow and how it has changed over the years, causing problems.
“We’ve got a few places in town where it’s a pretty hard situation,” Martinez said.
One area in which the city may see some relief in the near future is flooding on state Highway 72 West near Sowell’s BBQ and the Rialto Theater.
“We are working with TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) and looking at some really bad drainage problems in that area,” Salazar said.
There is an underground drainage system to alleviate flooding nearby, and Salazar said TxDOT is working with the city to make connections between the areas.
“One of the things to think about is to either stop there or continue another block to Church Street,” Salsazr said. It sounds like a great opportunity to address some of the concerns and hopefully we’ll be able to get some relief there.”
Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain Management & Planning, said TxDOT has identified discretionary funds that could be made available for the project. The reason for TxDOT’s involvement is because the affected area on Highway 72 is a state highway.
“That’s really good news for the project,” he said.
Salazar said plans to address the issues have been in the works for about three years.
“It’s a very long process, but at least in one area, we’re getting close,” he said.
