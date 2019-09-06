THREE RIVERS — If you have a dog that is prone to wandering off your property, you may want to make extra efforts to keep them fenced — the Three Rivers City Council recently made changes to its animal ordinance that will make it more expensive to retrieve your pet if it is impounded.
The city also charges a higher fee for pets that are impounded if the animals are not spayed or neutered.
“The mayor (Felipe Martinez) directed city staff to look at what other cities do,” said City Attorney Roxann Pais Controneo, who added that she also worked with city staff to discuss potential changes and fee schedules.
The council suggested a $25 fee increase across the board for impounding an animal. The previous fee was $35 for those impounded for the first time and $40 if they had been impounded in the previous 12 months.
The handling fee (including feeding and checking on animals) of $3 per day also increased.
Darrell Pullin, who is in charge of water, sewer and animal control issues for the city of Three Rivers, had suggested this fee increase to $5 per day that an animal is held at the city’s animal shelter.
“Generally we can do it (care for the impounded animals) in about an hour and be done,” Pullin said. “If the kennel is full, it may take an hour and a half.”
Mayor Martinez recommended an even higher increase than Pullin asked for, suggesting a $10 daily handling fee for impounded animals.
The Council voted in favor of the mayor’s recommendation.
If an animal is required to be quarantined (for example, to determine if it has rabies), the previous fee was $5 per day and Pullin had requested this be increased to $10 per day.
The Council voted to increase this fee to $15 per day, but to not combine that with an additional $10 daily handling fee.
When an animal is quarantined, Pullin said city staff must check on it twice per day.
The initial impoundment fee is $50 instead of $35 if the animal is not spayed or neutered.
Pullin also suggested that in cases where special equipment or personnel is required, that expense be charged to the animal’s owner.
“We had to borrow a trailer to impound a pig,” Pullin said. Also, a different type of food is required than what is fed to dogs.
“If we have to borrow something or rent something, I feel the customer should be billed for that.”
Mayor pro tem Patsy Roberts expressed her support for Pullin’s recommendation, which the Council adopted.
“I agree if it’s out of the ordinary,” Roberts said.
Another provision that the Council discussed was the ability for Pullin to waive or reduce fees if an animal is adopted or in certain hardship cases where an owner might not be able to afford the fees.
“If it’s my animal and the fees have gotten so high to the point where I say, ‘you can keep the animal,’ someone else might want the animal,” said Councilman Tommy House.
“If the animal is adopted and the fee is waived, it gets the animal off our feed bill.”
Pullin was asked for examples of when fees might be waived at his discretion.
“We’ve had instances in the past where you could see something was a legitimate accident,” he said. “Instead of racking up full fees, we can give the animal back and won’t charge the full fee.
“If people are away for a week, we might have them pay a portion of the fee to help alleviate the burden. My goal is to get the animals back home and out of the shelter.”
House asked if Three Rivers had a no kill shelter policy and was told it did not.
Pullin said euthanizing an animal is the “worst part of the job,” and the shelter hopes pets will be retrieved by owners or adopted by someone.
“We’ve had pet adoption organizations helping, but there’s a concern that might not always continue,” he said.
Roberts agreed that fees should be reduced or waived in certain instances.
“If it’s a hardship case where the kids let the dog out and the parents can’t pay to get it back, we should be able to waive the fee up to a certain amount,” she said.
House said dogs, like cattle, often find a way to stray from their property.
“We’ve been lucky with some that have microchips or tags, but that doesn’t always happen,” Pullin said.
The Council decided that the animal control department can waive up to $200 in fees that an owner might have to pay to retrieve their animal from the pound.
After that, if the fees are higher, waiving them would be considered on a case by case basis. The owner will be able to go before the Council to explain the situation if he or she hopes to have additional fees reduced or eliminated.
The Council also voted to prohibit the keeping of horses, sheep and goats within the city limits (pigs are already prohibited, Pullin said) and to allow rabbits.
Those keeping rabbits must pay $10 per pen not to exceed five rabbits per pen, with a maximum of eight pens allowed per household.
A monthly inspection of those pens must also be scheduled with the city.
The Council also clarified that while the animal control officer is the lead enforcement officer on animal issues within the city, any peace officer may also issue a citation, but is not required to do so.
