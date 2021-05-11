While considering the possibility of placing new limestone entry signs for Three Rivers, city leaders learned of newly placed billboards welcoming people to the community.
The Three Rivers City Council heard a report from consultant Ray De Los Santos with McBain Management & Planning of Corpus Christi regarding the possibility of adding entryway signs into the city to increase visibility of when people arrive at the city limits.
De Los Santos said he talked with representatives of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)about the signs. The city is considering limestone signs that would be similar to the material used by the Gurwitz Community Center. One of the factors to consider, however, is the cost.
“I have worked up a preliminary cost estimate,” he said. “When you hear what I’m going to say it’s a pretty big number.”
He said the price for the construction itself would be about $45,000, with a total price take of about $60,000 per sign, which would offer a sign with a similar size as the one which is outside the Gurwitz center.
With four entry points into the city, the total price tag could exceed $240,000. Placement would be based on the community’s decision and where TxDOT would allow the signs to be located.
“I feel like we need to continue to explore options,” Mayor Pro Tem Roberts said. “That is quite a price tag for one sign and not something we have in our budget currently, but it’s not something we just want to go away. Hopefully we will be able to get some signs. Hopefully we’ll be able to work something out and get some alternative funding.”
De Los Santos noted that with the sidewalk project coming up, with plans to place new sidewalks in the community starting in September, it might be cheaper for a company to place signs in Three Rivers if they were already working on that project.
Darcy Schroeder, public affairs manager for Valero Energy, noted that the city already has new signs in place to welcome visitors. The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce and Valero Three Rivers Refinery worked together to place more traditional welcome billboards at each of the city’s four entry points.
While they are not the limestone signs that De Los Santos referred to, they do welcome those entering the community from the north and south via U.S. Highway 281 and from the east and west via state Highway 72.
Roberts said she wasn’t aware of the chamber and Valero’s newly placed signs.
“We definitely want to say thank you,” Roberts said.
