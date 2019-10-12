TR library is $10,000 richer: Phillips 66 grant to fund more children’s books

THREE RIVERS – Enjoying a $10,000 windfall is a rare experience, but that’s what the Three Rivers branch of the Live Oak County Library received thanks to a donation by Phillips 66.
The grant will significantly bolster its selection of children’s books, and also enhance the library’s dedication toward providing technology resources to everyone in the community.
Live Oak County Library Director Marco Marroquin said he was surprised by the generosity of Phillips 66, noting that he had only asked for about $5,000, and for the first time he can recall, a company actually doubled his grant request.
“The library means a lot to me,” he said. “This is where I started and I’ve been here 12 years, including director for seven years. It’s been a long journey of love for this place.”
While the George West branch library has benefitted from a number of grants, he said that the Three Rivers branch was in need of updating its resources.
“Three Rivers gets passed over sometimes because it’s smaller, so whatever we can do to upgrade is important,” Marroquin said.
“I know there’s a push toward digital, but the kids still need books they can hold in their hands, and a lot of them still want that. This will allow us to purchase a lot of new books that are relevant to them, for school and just to enjoy reading.”
Phillips 66 Communications Manager Rich Johnson said his company was glad to be able to donate to a part of the community that benefits everyone.
“We are glad to help and to be part of the community,” he said. “A major focus of our philanthropy is education.
“We want to help promote and support the library, which does so much for the community. It benefits all of us, and helps to educate our future workforce.”
Marroquin said he appreciated Phillips 66’s gift.
“This is a big blessing, and helps to know you are looking out for us and involved in our community,” Marroquin told Johnson and Ron Grandstaff, Phillips 66 area supervisor. “It’s been a long time coming to help give this library a boost,” he said.
Grandstaff said the grant helps to underscore Phillips 66’s devotion to strengthening Three Rivers.
“Our biggest thing is that we want to be part of the community,” he said. “We want to help make this a better place for the people who live and work here.”
