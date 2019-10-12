TR library is $10,000 richer: Phillips 66 grant to fund more children’s books

Celebrating the gift of $10,000 from Phillips 66 to the Three Rivers branch of the Live Oak County Library were (front row, from left) Three Rivers Mayor Felipe Martinez and Live Oak County Commissioners Donna Mills and Emilo Garza; (back row, from left) Three Rivers City Manager Thomas Salazar, Live Oak County Library Director Marco Marroquin, Phillips 66 Area Supervisor Ron Grandstaff and Phillips 66 Communications Manager Rich Johnson.