Three Rivers leaders and community members paid tribute to former Mayor and longtime Councilman Sammy Garcia during a recent Council meeting.
Garcia died in May after a battle with cancer, and his wife Kathy and daughter Hannah unveiled a picture of Garcia at the June 14 meeting. They received a state flag from County Judge Jim Huff that had flown over the capitol and was obtained from state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who also sent a note of condolence and appreciation for Garcia.
City Administrator Thomas Salazar described Garcia as a valued “friend, father, brother, son and leader. He did a lot of things for the community and he did a lot for me, and I want to say thank you for everything.”
Kathy Garcia said her husband was always looking to do things for others.
“It’s hard to be here without him,” she said. “He was always helping others and wanted to improve the community and was also involved with the schools.”
City Attorney Roxann Pais Controneo introduced Hannah Garcia, Sammy’s daughter, as a future mayor of Three Rivers. Hannah, who will be a seventh-grader at Three Rivers Junior High, unveiled the photo of her father and spoke with the same eloquence her dad often displayed at community events.
“He was a very good man and a great dad, as well,” Hannah said. “When he was fighting cancer we thought the treatments would work. ... He was always thinking about other people and he didn’t hesitate to volunteer to help any way he could.
“I still remember so many times when he attended different events and he spoke so powerfully. He always encouraged and inspired me so much.”
Huff said he appreciated Sammy’s dedication and service to the community.
“He was a leader with a heart for the community, and I am thankful for all the things he has done for Three Rivers over the years,” he said.
