TR police crack down on drugs

THREE RIVERS – Whether it’s people traveling through the community or local residents involved in illegal activity, the Three Rivers Police Department is cracking down on drug possession and making strides at reducing its local presence.
“We’ve been making a lot of arrests and made a couple really good pops (related to drug possession),” said Three Rivers Police Chief Vance Roberts.
“We have also been working with a federal agent to help reduce drugs in our community.
“It’s part of a promise I made to the citizens of Three Rivers and we’re working local (incidents) as well as during traffic stops.”
The city will be getting another boost in its drug enforcement efforts later this year when TRPD adds a drug searching dog to its department.
“We are able to do that with the blessing of the mayor (Felipe Martinez) and city council,” Roberts said.
“We have an officer who will be attending school (to work with the new canine unit) in October and November. This will help us to get local drug dealers as well as those coming through the pipeline on (Highway) 281.”
The department is already making a dent in drug activity locally, and the canine unit should enhance those efforts, Roberts said.
“I think the officers are doing an excellent job and with the help of a canine unit, we should be able to bring down even more drug dealers and curtail local drug activity,” he said.
To ensure the maximum penalties are given to those dealing drugs, Roberts said Three Rivers officers are working with Homeland Security investigators.
Three Rivers Police Officer A.J. Cuellar said police are seeing a lot of THC (an ingredient of marijuana) along with meth, cocaine and marijuana during enforcement actions.
One of the recent arrests of a drug trafficker was made by Officer Cuellar during a patrol on Highway 281 northbound.
Cuellar said he saw a black Chevrolet pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Highway 281 and St. Mary’s Street.
He activated his radar “and observed a reading of 46 mph in a 35 mph speed limit (zone).
“I activated my red and blue lights ... and conducted a traffic stop,” he said.
Cuellar discovered 4.7 pounds of marijuana, 435 grams of THC and two weapons.
The driver of the vehicle, Norman Cordova III, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.