Three Rivers City Council approved a budget of $7.7 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year and a tax rate of just under 75 cents per $100 property valuation which will result in no new tax revenue for the city during a Sept. 28 special meeting. Big news is that the city is experiencing a rise in economic fortunes.
As part of the budget, the council approved a cost of living adjustment of 3 percent for city employees.
Human Resources Director Punky Kerr said an increase in sales tax revenues will help the city pay for employee salary increases.
“Our year to date (sales tax revenue) is actually better than we had predicted, which is bringing in additional money,” she said. “Our sales tax revenues the last two months have been exquisite. It’s good to be back to receiving those funds.”
In the wake of COVID-19 and the closure of some local restaurants and a local hotel, the city’s sales tax revenue had lagged behind for much of 2020 and the first part of 2021. However, economic recovery has helped to restore some of the city’s financial fortunes.
“The last couple months’ excitement is due to sales tax revenue?” asked Mayor pro tem Patsy Roberts.
“Yes,” Kerr said.
“We did have some restaurants and a hotel close down, but it’s very exciting to see sales taxes rising again,” said City Administrator Thomas Salazar. Family Dollar (which is opening a location on Highway 281 in the north part of town across from the OYO Hotel) will help, too.”
Public hearings were held to gather input from residents regarding the proposed budget and tax rate, but no one spoke either in favor or against them at the meeting.
The council approved the budget and tax rate with Roberts, Leon Martinez, Angie Ponce, Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez and Sally Rodriguez all voting in favor. Councilman Tommy House was not at the meeting.
The council will also receive $200,000 in federal economic recovery funds to help offset some of the losses experienced because of the pandemic and the accompanying economic downturn. That revenue will be applied in part to help the city pay for the 3 percent cost of living adjustment for its employees.
The city also approved public awareness and education materials that relate to the upcoming city election, scheduled for Nov. 2 during the state’s constitutional amendment election. One the ballot for Three Rivers is an item that would allow the city to consider selling its natural gas utility.
Kerr and Salazar have said the city has lost money on the utility as the city population has declined and as fewer people are receiving natural gas service at their homes. They have said that the cost of natural gas service would likely have to be raised more than if another company that specialized in that type of service were to take over the utility.
Salazar said Three Rivers has lost at least $615,300 on providing natural gas to a declining number of residents over the past six years.
“By voting yes or for, that doesn’t mean that the city will automatically sell the utility, it just means the city will have the option to consider doing so,” said Ray De Los Santos, a consultant with Santos McBain which works closely with Three Rivers.
He added that Three Rivers has a balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, but that the city was losing about $100,000 per year from its natural gas utility.
“One of the biggest things the city has talked about is reducing that deficit,” De Los Santos said. He added that a company that specializes in that type of service could provide more efficiency.
“Some of these companies are already in the region and have lines in the area,” he said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•