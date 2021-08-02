Continuing the improvements already made on some of the community’s roads, the Three Rivers City Council approved another $50,000 to further the progress underway to upgrade local streets.
“In 2019, through an interlocal agreement with the county we were able to use city equipment and county expertise to improve one mile of roads within the city,” said City Administrator Thomas Salazar. “Last year, we were able to improve three miles of roads up on the hill (working on streets near Owens Avenue).
“This year, I’m asking for another $50,000 for street improvements, and I want to see how far we can go with that $50,000. They will be mostly cross streets (targeted for the next round of repairs) except for Tullos and Blair. We want to widen Blair so that two vehicles can go through at the same time. We are going to try to get another three miles of road completed.”
One city resident attending the meeting asked about the possibility of street improvements being made in the Churchill Acres subdivision.
“Churchill Acres and Cadillac Drive are on my agenda for the following year,” Salazar said.
Councilman Tommy House pointed to another section of road that needs attention.
“Every year we need to look at Church Street,” he said.
One of the streets near that area, Caves Avenue, will need attention as well, but it’s important to not add to flooding and drainage woes when working in that area, Salazar said.
“I want to stay away from Caves at this time in order to make sure we’re not adding any water to anybody’s property,” he said.
Roadwork scheduled for the near future will be portions of Tullos Street, Blair Street, School Road, Hagn Avenue, Murray Avenue and Woodhull Avenue.
Ray De Los Santos, a consultant with Santos McBain Management & Planning, which works closely with the city of Three Rivers, noted that the city will receive $482,934.81 in two portions from the Texas Division of Emergency Management – one for this year and one next year.
“That is for water, wastewater, drainage and roadwork,” he said. “I will sit down with the city administrator and look at potential projects and ways to maximize your money.”
