Thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers led by two strong women, 250 families received extra food this month.
The Coastal Bend Food Bank, a nonprofit organization committed to reducing hunger in South Texas through food distribution and nutrition education, was notified by two local Three Rivers women about helping their community.
“This is my home and I do everything I can to help these people,” said Janice Garcia. “I reached out to the local coordinator and told them there were families that could use some help right now. Sometimes it’s just milk. Today it’s two trucks full of all kinds of food. We’ll take whatever we can get because every last bit helps.”
Pastor Adrienne Zermeno, known as “Pastor A” from First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers, said she felt a responsibility to help the members of her community.
“It’s part of my duties of faith to help those in need,” said Zermeno. “It became apparent during last year how much families were struggling just to make ends meet. If this food helps them put a meal together then it’s worth it.”
Pastor A and Garcia, who is also a volunteer firefighter, school volunteer and Sunshine Room volunteer, are known in the community to never say no to anyone in need.
The donations included gallons of milk, cans of chili, boxes of cabbages, citrus, sweet potatoes, chicken patties, carrots, dried fruits and nuts and bread, tortillas and sweet bread.
Cars lined up around the block with grateful smiles and appreciative words of kindness to thank the volunteers who loaded boxes into backseats nonstop for almost two hours.
Follow the Live Oak County Churches Bulletin Board on Facebook for monthly updates on pop-up food distributions.
•arivera@mysoutex.com