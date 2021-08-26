Traffic stop nets 1,513 pounds of marijuana

The stop of a Dodge Crew Cab and 24-foot gooseneck trailer – complete with seven cattle in it – resulted in the seizure of 1,513 pounds in marijuana by law enforcement officers in George West.
The truck, which was stopped for speeding about 6 p.m. Aug. 6, came through George West northbound on U.S. Highway 281 and had just turned northbound on U.S. Highway 59.
Live Oak County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Pearman, who made the stop, received consent to search the vehicle.
Lance Rathke, chief narcotics investigator with the sheriff’s office, said he crawled under the vehicle to inspect and noticed something unusual.
“I saw there was no feces or urine from the cattle which is typical for when they are hauled,” he said. The cattle were also standing on a floor that was about a foot higher (than usual).”
The Three Rivers Police Department was contacted and brought a canine unit to the scene, and the dog “immediately alerted” on the trailer, Rathke said. Officers with the George West Police Department and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance.
As the cattle were unloaded, they kicked a board loose from the floor. Officers pried boards loose and discovered the marijuana packed beneath the floor in 150 bundles. The estimated street value of the drugs is $530,000.
The truck’s driver, Adrean Espitia, 23, of Rio Grande City, was arrested and charged with possession of more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Espitia was released from the Live Oak County Jail after posting bail on a $15,000 bond.
“Especially for the stuff we usually have, this was a larger quantity than usual,” Rathke said. “It was just passing through. Sometimes you’ll have an 18-wheeler pulled over with thousands of pounds of drugs.”
Rathke said teamwork with other agencies is a key to success.
“It shows our commitment to working with other agencies and fighting the war on drugs,” he said. “Anything we can do to combat drugs on the street, we’ll do it.”
