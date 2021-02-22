With hopes of filling a need in Live Oak County and beyond and also purchasing a building that has been vacant since late 2017, J-Jireh Ministries of San Antonio is considering plans to open a transitional shelter in Three Rivers.
The Rev. Lili Kristan, executive director of the non-profit group, has notified the Three Rivers City Council of plans to purchase the former Three Rivers Nursing Home building at 1745 45th St. and transform the property into a transitional shelter for women ages 18-24, providing them assistance once they leave the foster care system.
Kristan said in a letter to the city that J-Jireh Ministries has been serving families for more than 26 years.
“We have inspected a commercial property located in Three Rivers which we would like to purchase and convert into a transitional shelter for teens that age out of the foster care system,” Kristan said in a letter to the Three Rivers City Council.
“Since we will be working closely with the city and over time, making contributions to both Three Rivers city, Live Oak County and surrounding areas, we wanted to introduce ourselves and make sure we are following all city and county procedures and make sure that we have the proper approvals for this shelter.”
The former nursing home property is listed on a real estate site as being available for $599,000. It is 18,000 square feet and has 36 rooms, a kitchen and private dining area. There is also a 1,700 square foot home on the property on 1.6 acres.
The property is listed as having been built in 2003. The nursing home closed in October 2017, and at the time it closed it had 26 residents in a 74-bed facility.
Ron Vidrine, who opened the nursing home with J.B. Sarver, said the nursing home struggled to attract enough residents to remain profitable.
“We’ve had this thing for 14-15 years,” Vidrine said in 2017. “For the last six years or so, we had to pull money out of our own pocket to keep it open. ... The last thing we wanted to do is close.”
Neither County Judge Jim Huff nor County Commissioner Donna Mills, who represents the precinct in which the shelter would be located, have been contacted about the possibility of the shelter opening there, they said.
Kristan, who has stayed in contact with Three Rivers city officials, said she plans to contact Mills.
Kristan said she did not have many details to divulge at this point, but hopes to finalize plans for the transitional shelter in March or April.
