The Three Rivers High School band has advanced to the Association of Texas Small School Band’s Outstanding Performance Series State contest after placing second with its performance of “Darklands March” at the area competition held Monday, June 20.
In addition, the band placed fourth with a concert selection entitled “Night Fury.”
The area contest advances the top three selections to the state level.
This is the third time in school history that the band has advanced to the state level of the OPS competition.
The young musicians are also entered in the Texas Music Educator Association’s prestigious Honor Band competition.
The band has advanced to the area level of that competition with its spring UIL contest program with the following selections: “Darklands March,” “Alpine Meadow” and “Night Fury.”
The group is currently awaiting the results of the area round of competition.
The band members appreciate the administrators, faculty and staff of Three Rivers ISD, as well as, the community for all of the hard work, dedication and support of the band program.
The band is under the direction of Meagan Stephens. Carlos Luna is the band consultant.
Congratulations to this group on their dedication and hard work to this performance, your hard work has paid off,” said Stephens and Luna.
Information submitted by TR High School Band Director Meagan Stephens