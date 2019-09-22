GEORGE WEST – Live Oak County Auditor Tragina Smith rejected an offer on Wednesday, Sept. 11, by the Texas Attorney General’s Office which would have required her to plead guilty to theft of funds charges against her, and a trial is scheduled with jury selection beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Details of the offer were not made available to the public.
Judge Sid L. Harle, presiding judge from the Fourth Judicial Region, oversaw what is expected to be the final pretrial hearing.
No decision was made on a request by Smith’s attorneys for a change of venue. That motion is expected to be ruled on during the jury selection process.
Smith is represented by Terry Shamsie and John Gilmore. The state is represented by Charles Falck and Christina Lee.
Smith has been charged with theft of funds paid by her ex-husband in matters related to medical premiums for their children, and with falsifying county documents in the commission of this theft.
The charges against her are a state jail felony.
