Trio of LOC leaders slated to retire

Significant winds of change will spread through Live Oak County in the coming months, as longtime County Judge Jim Huff and commissioners Emilio Garza and Donna Mills have announced they will not seek re-election. Combined, the trio has more than 80 years experience serving the community in their positions.
A legacy of service
Huff and Garza both were elected in November 1986 and took office on Jan. 1, 1987, while Mills was elected in November 2006 and took office on Jan. 1, 2007.
“I served as a (George West) city councilman for one term,” Garza said. “I always said I would never go into politics not knowing I would do this for so long. A group of elderly ladies talked me into running. I was hesitant because I had a business, and mixing business and politics is not good.
“I’ve served the public all of my life and ran the family store. Serving on the George West Council was interesting. Andy (Garza’s son and the mayor of George West) has a much more difficult job than I do.”
Huff said serving the public is just something that he has always been led to do. His father, Sam Huff, served as Live Oak County sheriff before Larry Busby took on that role in 1981. Bill Huff, Jim’s uncle, served as Live Oak County clerk in the 1970s. Jim Huff worked as a deputy for Busby before being elected county judge.
“Public service is something all three of us (Huff, Garza and Mills) enjoy,” Huff said. “The opportunity to help somebody has always appealed to us. We have always done our best to look out for the county’s best interests, and to do what we could to help make our communities stronger.”
Mills said she followed the example of her parents, Hilbert and Barbara Jean Kopplin, who both served as county commissioner before her.
“Dad was a county commissioner for 31 years and four months, and when he died, Mom served for four years and eight months,” Mills said. “She didn’t want to be on the commissioners court after that, so I ran for office.
“We were raised to be servants of people.”
Huff still remembers that first election cycle, and trying to meet everyone he could.
“It was going house to house,” he said. “People might support you if you didn’t approach them, but it was just courtesy. Of course those were different times and you didn’t have the COVID concerns or some of the other issues we have these days.
“I was 30 when I was sworn in. It’s been great to work to help this county however I could. A lot of the things that happen here are also done in cooperation with regional agencies that the county is part of and works closely with. We all enjoy working to make a good place better.”
Counting blessings
Mills said a huge blessing for the area has been the economic boon resulting from the Eagle Ford Shale development, and the oil and gas prosperity that the region has enjoyed.
“While we were in office the Eagle Ford Shale played a big role here,” Mills said. “It presented both a challenge and a blessing. Having all the trucks come through took a heavy toll on our roads, but there was also an economic windfall.”
Much of the traffic serving the Eagle Ford Shale in Live Oak County travels up and down Highway 72, which links the area to other oil and gas producing counties – McMullen and Karnes.
“At one time, Highway 72 was carrying as much traffic as Interstate 37,” Mills said.
Another addition to the county over the past 30-plus years was the federal prison being located in Live Oak County not far from the McMullen County line.
“The federal prison came in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and I remember the trips to Washington, D.C. to discuss the possibility,” Garza said. “When they came before us, some people’s reaction was, ‘Oh no, not a prison.’ But it has been really good for our county, bringing in jobs, and they have been an excellent addition to our community.”
Huff said he is pleased that the commissioners always worked together for the best interests of the whole county. Where other counties sometimes have leaders who have argued and fought against each other, Live Oak County’s leaders have tried to work together for everyone’s mutual benefit, he said.
“I give credit to the entire (commissioners) court on everyone pulling together. Also, we have worked hard to be fiscally responsible and incur little to no debt. The only exception was when we built the new jail, which we occupied in 2010. That is our only indebtedness. We owe maybe $5 million on the jail, and it was an $11 million project, so the rest is paid off.
“We’re all proud of the fact that we’re fiscally sound.”
Mills said she is also glad to see the county’s devotion to taking care of the needs of its senior citizens.
“I’m proud of the senior center and the meals we provide for county residents,” she said. “There are many other counties that don’t have anything like that in place, and they’re envious of what we’ve been able to provide.”
“That is funded by Live Oak County,and makes me feel really good,” Huff said of the senior services.
Garza said another benefit to the county is that the Valero refinery in Three Rivers has tripled in size over the past few decades.
“We are definitely very fortunate to have that in our county,” he said.
“There was a time when the oil and gas market and the support systems serving it paid for 70 percent of our budget,” Huff said.
A bright future
Looking to the future, Huff said Live Oak County’s prime location between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, with several major roads running through it, will also help secure the area’s future.
“Look at what Live Oak County has, with Highway 59, 281 and Interstate 281,” Huff said. “That’s really vital to our community. It’s all about location, location, location. Then you add Highway 72, which connects the Eagle Ford Shale from Fowlerton to Cuero. We’re definitely very fortunate to be located where we are.
“We have such great people here, wonderful volunteer organizations, law enforcement and volunteer firefighters that make a strong impact on making this a better place.
“Live Oak County is very stable. That comes from its location and its people, and that’s not something all counties enjoy.”
Another strength of Live Oak County is its good neighbors, Huff said.
“We are blessed to have great relationships with the surrounding counties, all of them, but especially with McMullen and Bee counties,” he ssid. “Those are the ones we do business with the most. We;ve all gained from working together. No one is an island, and no county is an island. We all cooperate and look out for each other’s best interest.”
Garza said the strong school systems in Live Oak County – George West and Three Rivers – are also something that are a tremendous asset locally.
“They do a great job and are a very important part of our success,” he said.
“Another thing I’m proud of is the Live Oak County Health Department,” Mills said. “That’s not something all counties have. It was in place before we had to deal with COVID, and it has been invaluable during this crisis. I am so glad we have a county nurse and county health department.”
While Live Oak County is small, it is strong, and Huff, Garza and Mills said they are glad to be leaving current leaders (Richard Lee and Mitchell Williams are both planning to stay on the commissioners court) and future leaders with a good situation.
“For a small county, we really have a lot going for us,” Huff said. “There is tremendous support here, and the three of us strongly believe there is a bright future ahead for this area. That’s exciting.”
