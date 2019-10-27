THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Independent School District Board of Trustees heard a report from Mike Showalter, law enforcement coordinator of Coastal Bend Crimestoppers, on programs that can benefit students of different ages during a meeting on Oct. 14.
“We are joining with neighboring school districts, including George West, Pawnee and Skidmore to make offer these presentations,” said TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon.
“A big concern at the secondat school campuses is vaping, and we want to present information to the kids that will let them see the problems that causes.
Students can also contact Crimstoppers anonymously and receive a reward if their tip proves to be true, Dragon said.
“That provides positive peer pressure in doing the right thing,” he said. “It’s another parnetship in the spirit of school safety.
“We want to keep our kids safe and just be better. We are excited about this partnership.”