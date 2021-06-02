TRISD combats flooding

Heavy rainfall led to flooding problems for Three Rivers Independent School District, with areas of the administration building being hit especially hard.
“We recently received 5 or so inches of rain and the rainwater which is also called category 3 blackwater, entered the building,” TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon told the Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting Wednesday, May 19.
The superintendent’s office, board room, copy room and other offices were among the affected areas. A water cleanup business was contacted to address the immediate concerns. Several industrial strength fans were brought into the building to dry it out, and carpet was pulled up, along with damaged tiles.
Dragon said it appears that no sheetrock was damaged by the flooding, which could have added considerable cost to repair work. He told the board the minimum amount expected to cover the dame was about $16,000, with repairs of up to $20,000 possible.
“We are fortunate that staff was in the building and noticed the flooding,” he said, noting that air conditioners were kept running until the fans could be brought in.
Dragon said he preferred not to put in new carpet to replace that which was damaged and removed, instead asking that a more durable and water resistant surface be put in.
The board unanimously authorized the repairs.
Also during the meeting, the board approved plans for installation of attic insulations. The bids were submitted for the project, including one for $39,314 by AHC of San Antonio, $53,975 by 31W of San Antonio and $69,157 by SA General Contractors of Live Ok County.
Spray foam insulation will be added to the attic over the summer, and the process is expected to take 1-2 weeks.
“I know the lowest bid isn’t necessarily the best but in this case I believe it is,” Dragon said, adding that “AHC seemed to be the most thorough” in providing details.
“This should be above industry standard so that no one can complain about our insulation again.”
Dragon said he hoped to have the work done in early June. The board unanimously approved AHC to complete the work.
In other action, the board:
• Appointed Dragon and school board members Dustin Favor and Randy Davis to serve on the Live Oak County Appraisal District Board.
• Approved hiring Timothy Richter as the new elementary school principal. Richter, who served as the school’s assistant principal for the 2020-21 school year, replaces Cindy Miller, who resigned. Richter’s salary will be $80,000.
• Discussed stipends for five department heads ($300 each) at the junior/senior high and the girls athletic coordinator ($5,500) for the 2021-22 school year, as well as for student council advisers ($250 each) and a STAAR instructional coach ($750).
• Approved a plan to pursue funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which can help offset money lost to lower student enrollment.
• Scheduled the next board meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, June 21.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•